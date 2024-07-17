THE CORDISH COMPANIES CELEBRATES MAJOR CONSTRUCTION MILESTONE DURING 'TOPPING OFF' CEREMONY FOR NEW $270+ MILLION LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA PROJECT

The Cordish Companies and General Contractor AnderCorp were joined by State of Louisiana, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs and Former Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin; Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Chris Hebert; Louisiana State Senator Sam L. Jenkins, Jr.; Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler; Bossier Parish Police Jury President Philip Rodgers, along with dozens of other state and local elected officials, and regional business, community and tourism leaders, to celebrate the final commemorative beam being raised to complete the superstructure of the new world-class property.

"Today marks an incredibly special day for The Cordish Companies as we continue to expand our Live! brand in the Southeast region of the country with the development of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana," said Rob Norton, President of Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies. "With the first land-based casino in the market, Live! Casino & Hotel will be a transformative development that will bring a first-class gaming and entertainment experience to millions of visitors, create significant new jobs, and generate millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community for generations to come."

Located along the scenic Red River in Bossier City, directly across from Shreveport, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will feature more than 47,000-square-feet of gaming space; 1,000+ slots and electronic table games; 40+ live action table games; a sportsbook; an upscale 550-room hotel, resort pool and fitness center; a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Event Center for top name entertainment, meeting, conventions, non-profit and social gatherings; a 31-site RV park with concrete pads and full hook-ups; structured and surface parking; and 30,000-square-feet of best-in-class dining entertainment venues with new food and beverage outlets.

The project, which is scheduled to open in Q1 2025, is projected to generate more than $35 million in gaming tax revenues for Bossier City and more than $168 million for the State of Louisiana within its first five years of operation and create approximately 1,500 new jobs including 750 new construction jobs and approximately 750 permanent jobs for local and regional residents.

Careers will be available in every field, including hotel operations, finance, marketing, human resources, information technologies, food and beverage, facilities, security and surveillance and casino operations. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will also purchase tens of millions of dollars in goods and services in the region. As recognized leaders in community outreach with unparalleled track records of supporting local and regional businesses, The Cordish Companies is committed to ensuring contract opportunities for local, MBE/WBE, and veteran-owned companies.

"I am honored to lead the board at such an exciting time for the gaming industry in Louisiana. Our team has worked so hard to establish this first land-based casino in the Bossier market, and we are ecstatic to be one step closer to realizing it with today's topping off of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana," said Chris Hebert, Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

"We have already seen the benefits that Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana has brought to Bossier City," said Thomas Chandler, Mayor of Bossier City. "As we get closer to opening this landmark property, our anticipation continues to build, and I couldn't be happier for my community and more appreciative of Live! for its partnership and positive impact."

"Bossier Parish is very excited to have Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana that will soon become a destination for many locals and visitors," said Philip Rodgers, President of the Bossier Parish Police Jury. "We are very thankful for the investment they are making in this area and cannot wait to see it to completion."

Exciting Dining and Entertainment Offerings Unveiled

During the ceremony, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana also announced two other additions to its restaurant lineup - Ridotto Grand Café and The Prime Rib® steakhouse.

Ridotto Grand Café, located adjacent to the hotel lobby, will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Influenced by its namesake, "Il Ridotto" of Venice, the first gambling establishment in Europe, the menu will serve Italian specialties with a Venetian flair.

The Prime Rib® is renowned for luxurious fine dining and exceptional service in an environment of timeless sophistication and has garnered numerous accolades, including being ranked as a Top 10 Best Casino Restaurant by USA Today Readers' Choice Awards in both 2022 and 2023. The family-owned restaurant has also consistently been rated #1 by Zagat in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, including at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in the Baltimore-Washington corridor, and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in the Stadium District.

The award-winning menu features a tantalizing array of steaks cooked to perfection, such as the restaurant's signature prime rib, prime cuts of filet mignon, ribeye, porterhouse and NY strip, alongside veal chops, and lamb, jumbo lump crab cakes, Chilean sea bass, ahi tuna, salmon and other seafood specialties. A selection of signature salads, sides and desserts completes the experience.

Ridotto Grand Café and The Prime Rib® join the previously announced, nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social, the premier sports bar and restaurant in the United States renowned for its immersive atmosphere, PBR Cowboy Bar, an authentic country western experience combining "cowboy cool" with top-notch hospitality and entertainment featuring a mechanical bull, and Luk Fu, a vibrant Asian themed restaurant featuring the traditional flavors of Southeast Asia.

"Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is a spectacular one-stop destination for excitement for everyone from gaming enthusiasts, foodies, sports fans, concert goers or just locals and visitors looking for their next night out," said John J. Chaszar, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. "Hundreds of men and women are working hard to make sure that this property will be unforgettable the moment it opens its doors, promising an experience that will entice visitors from near and far to return again and again. Today marks a significant milestone in this journey, and we eagerly anticipate showcasing all the incredible offerings we have planned for early 2025."

Live! in the Community

The Cordish Companies and its affiliates have a distinguished record of leadership in philanthropy, volunteerism and community service, collaborating with local nonprofit organizations across their business locations and actively engaging with communities. Cordish is dedicated to supporting the Bossier City community and its nonprofits through direct financial contributions, in-kind services and by facilitating community organizations' fundraising and volunteer efforts—an endemic value held by the company and its team members.

For more information, please visit LiveCasinoLA.com

About Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana

In Q1 2025, the Ark-La-Tex region will welcome a world-class gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment destination with the opening of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. Situated along the scenic Red River in Bossier City, and adjacent to Shreveport, the $270+ million facility will be a transformative development bringing economic opportunity and inclusivity to local residents. Featuring the market's first-ever land-based casino, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will span over 47,000-square-feet, including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games, 40+ live action table games, a sportsbook, an upscale hotel, resort pool and fitness center; and a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Event Center for top name entertainment, meetings, conventions, non-profit and social gatherings. Best-in-class dining and entertainment venues, covering 30,000-square-feet of space, will include Sports & Social, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge; PBR Cowboy Bar, offering high energy music, entertainment and a mechanical bull; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; a fine dining Steakhouse; and more to be announced. Ample, secure parking with an available RV park. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is being developed, owned and managed by LRGC Gaming Investors, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country, including Texas Live! in nearby Arlington, TX. For information, visit LiveCasinoLA.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram @livecasinola.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming & Entertainment; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter (@cordishco).

