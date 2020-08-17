The Cordish Companies Launches New PlayLive! Internet Gaming Website in Pennsylvania

HANOVER, Md., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordish Gaming Group, a division of The Cordish Companies, today announced the launch of PlayLive!, their new branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The site will make its debut ahead of the company's two new Pennsylvania casinos – Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, which are slated to open in 2020 and early 2021, respectively. PlayLive! will be the first branded online gambling site that has launched prior to the opening of its affiliated brick and mortar facilities.

Developed in partnership with GAN Limited, PlayLive! offers more than 100 different gaming options, including classic slots like Cleopatra, Crazy Money, Game King Video Poker and Wheel of Fortune, as well as popular online titles such as Starburst, Gonzo's Quest and Twin Spin. The site also features interactive table games including blackjack, roulette and baccarat with new games added regularly. Players can also participate in Jackpot games such as Divine Fortune, Mercy of the Gods and Wheel of Fortune Hawaiian Getaway. Leaderboards display the current ranking of participants, creating an added layer of excitement for players.

The site is also intended to serve as a future hub for Pennsylvania residents to register for the nationally-recognized Live! Rewards® customer loyalty program. The program is free to join and all players who register will receive the Classic (Red) Live! Rewards® Card. All Live! Rewards® members qualify for a variety of unique benefits and perks on both PlayLive! and at all Live! Casino & Hotel properties.

"As a leader in the gaming industry, Cordish understands the importance of innovation and this site certainly illustrates our ability to enhance the traditional launch timeline of our new casino projects," said Rob Norton, President of Cordish Gaming Group. "PlayLive! will provide a sneak peek of our brand to the future guests of Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. We leveraged many key learnings from the launch of our play-for-fun Live! Social Casino several years ago and know that PlayLive! will enable us to connect with guests virtually until we can greet them physically. The site will definitely build buzz and excitement for what's to come in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia soon."

All games are configured as they would be at Live! Casino properties to ensure players get the same experience when playing their favorite game online as they will on the casino floor. In celebration of the site's launch, PlayLive! will feature welcome offers of up to $750 deposit bonuses and 100 free spins. This site is accessible on desktop, mobile and via Android and iOS apps. For more details and to PlayLive!, visit www.playlive.com

About Live! Casinos & HotelsLive! Casinos & Hotels

Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly-acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class amenities, award-winning accommodations, headline entertainment and an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide – "when you go LIVE! anything can happen." Live! offers a premier gaming experience, including a strategic partnership with FanDuel Group, to bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! properties. With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, the flagship Live! Casino & Hotel, located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor, has a AAA Four Diamond rating and is the #1 tourist destination in Maryland. Live! attracts more than 10 million visitors per year seeking a unique setting with gaming, dining, entertainment and shopping, all in one location. Two new Live! properties are soon to open in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, transforming each location into first-class, must-see gaming and entertainment destinations. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by companies that are affiliated with world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies. Visit LiveCasinoHotel.com.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910, and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past 10 decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in commercial real estate; entertainment districts; sports-anchored developments; gaming; hotels; residential properties; restaurants; international development; coworking spaces; and private equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming more than 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single---- purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

