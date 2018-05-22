The Cordish Companies' Live! Casino & Hotel, Power Plant And Power Plant Live! Rank Among Top Five Tourist Attractions In Greater Baltimore Area For Fourth Consecutive Year

"The Greater Baltimore region is our home, and we are so proud to be among the top tourist destinations drawing visitors from around the world," said David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies. "Nowhere else can you find the mix of entertainment, nightlife, shopping, office, dining and gaming, combined with our personal commitment to treating guests like family. We offer something truly unique, and it shows."

As Live! Casino & Hotel prepares for the opening of the flagship Live! Hotel, a 310-room luxury property offering guests premier overnight accommodations and amenities including the boutique Live! Spa, a state-of-the-art performance venue, new restaurants and more, the draw of Live! Casino is as strong as ever.

"Strong visitation has again earned Live! Casino the honor of being named the most popular tourist attraction in the Greater Baltimore region," said Travis Lamb, General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel. "We are committed to giving our guests the very best when they walk through our doors, and I am excited that we now offer overnight accommodations in a hotel property that is unlike anything else in the region."

Located between Baltimore and Washington D.C., Live! Casino & Hotel taps into one of the densest regional markets in the United States. The complex, which includes Live! Lofts boutique hotel and the luxury Live! Hotel, is next to the Arundel Mills Mall, making it the ideal setting for those seeking dynamic gaming entertainment with the convenience of world-class accommodations, retail and dining experiences all at one location. Live! Casino features more than 200 live action table games, approximately 4,000 slot machines, nine restaurants, including the Baltimore region's Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse, The Prime Rib. Live! Hotel will add DAVID'S, a fine dining restaurant featuring a diverse menu inspired by David Cordish's world travels, and additional food and retail options.

The Power Plant, the second most attended tourist destination in Baltimore, was developed in partnership with the City and is considered one of the leading mixed-use destinations in the United States. The Power Plant is located in the heart of Baltimore's world-famous Inner Harbor and features the Hard Rock Café, Barnes and Noble and Maryland's famed Phillips Seafood, along with spectacular loft offices and the headquarters of The Cordish Companies. Welcoming over 7.9 million visitors, the Power Plant continues to be one of the top family-friendly destinations in the country.

Attracting more than 3.5 million attendees, Power Plant Live! ranks fourth on the list. Power Plant Live! is the redevelopment of two vacated city square blocks into an exciting $35 million, 550,000 square foot dining, entertainment and office district, offering a range of restaurants, bars, comedy, a 1,600-occupancy state-of-the-art music venue, as well as Spark Baltimore, Baltimore's most collaborative co-working space, featuring private offices and shared workspace for entrepreneurs, creators and innovators. Power Plant Live! is located just one block from Baltimore's Inner Harbor and just a short walk from downtown hotels, Pier Six Concert Pavilion, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Ravens M&T Bank Stadium and other major attractions.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington DC/Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7, Live! Casino features more than 200 live action table games, including a Poker Room; approximately 4,000 of the latest slot machines; and two High Limit rooms. NOW OPEN - the new Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio, the region's first full-service outdoor gaming area that allows casino patrons to smoke. The property offers world-class dining and entertainment, including the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; Bobby's Burger Palace, from celebrated chef Bobby Flay; The Cheesecake Factory®; Phillips® Seafood Express; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; 8 at Luk Fu, featuring sushi and sashimi; Morty's, a traditional New York-style deli; and En Vivo, with classic varieties of soft tacos and burritos. A sizzling nightlife, including nightly entertainment at Live! Center Stage and the unique, interactive R Bar, completes the Live! experience. Opening May 2018, the new Live! Hotel will feature 310 luxury guest rooms, the Live! Spa; David's, a 24-hour café; Luckies, offering Starbucks coffee, pastries, and Italian gelato; The Lobby Bar at David's; and a new 1,500-seat Performance Hall, featuring headline entertainment and more than 20,000-square-feet of meeting and event space. Enjoy secure covered parking with valet service and a free self-park garage with Park Assist® and direct elevator access to the casino floor. The newly-renovated Live! Lofts boutique hotel, located just minutes from the Casino, features 250 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 3,400-square-feet of meeting and banquet space. For reservations, call 443-445-2929, or book online at LiveCasinoHotel.com. Live! Casino & Hotel and Live! Lofts are owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call 855-5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit LiveCasinoHotel.com or LiveCasino.social. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For employment opportunities, visit www.LiveCasinoHotel.com/jobs.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Coworking Spaces; Entertainment Districts; Gaming; Hotels; International Development; Private Equity; Residential; Restaurants; and Sports-Anchored Developments. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. Prime examples are The Cordish Companies' prominent role in the redevelopment of Baltimore's world famous Inner Harbor; Philadelphia, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. In addition, The Cordish Companies has developed and operates multiple highly acclaimed entertainment destinations throughout the United States which welcome over 50 million visitors per year and are the most visited destinations in their respective regions. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

