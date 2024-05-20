THE CORDISH COMPANIES NAMES JOHN J. CHASZAR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF NEW $270+ MILLION LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA

Gaming Industry Veteran to Manage Development of World-Class Gaming and Entertainment Destination in Bossier City Projected to Generate Millions in Annual Economic Impact and Hundreds of Permanent Jobs for Local and Regional Residents

Project Will Feature First Land-Based Casino in Shreveport-Bossier Market

BOSSIER CITY, La., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies today announced the appointment of gaming industry veteran JOHN J. CHASZAR as EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER of the new LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA, a $270+ million world-class gaming, dining, hotel, and entertainment destination set to open in Bossier City in the first quarter of 2025. In his new role, Mr. Chaszar will manage the development, grand opening, and day-to-day operations of the first land-based casino property in the Shreveport-Bossier market.

With over three decades of gaming and resort operations experience, Mr. Chaszar has held leadership positions with several notable entertainment and hotel companies across the country in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, and South Carolina.

He most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana Casino in Evansville, Indiana, which had also transitioned from a floating to a land-based casino under his leadership. Mr. Chaszar's experience with that transformation will be invaluable as the new land-based gaming facility takes shape at Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana.

During his career, he spent more than a decade with Penn Entertainment as vice president and general manager at several of its properties including Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Hollywood Casino Resort in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Mr. Chaszar also spent over 13 years with Quorum Hotels & Resorts in leadership positions across eight different locations.

"As The Cordish Companies continues to expand, we are focused on building a team that can deliver the high standards of quality and excellence that have become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide," said Rob Norton, President of Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies. "We are confident that under John's leadership, the new Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will become a premier destination offering first-class hospitality and entertainment, exceptional customer service, and generating millions of dollars in economic benefits for the Bossier City community for years to come."

When opened, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will offer a first-class gaming and entertainment experience featuring more than 47,000-square-feet of gaming space, including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games and 40+ live action table games; a sportsbook; an upscale 550-room hotel, resort pool and fitness center; a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Event Center for top name entertainment, meeting, conventions, and social gatherings; 30,000-square-feet of best-in-class dining entertainment venues including multiple new food and beverage outlets featuring nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar; and more.

The project is expected to generate $35 million in gaming tax revenues for the City of Bossier and more than $168 million in gaming tax revenues for the State of Louisiana within the first five years of operation. Annually it will generate $34 million in salaries, wages and tips, create approximately 750 new construction jobs and approximately 750 permanent gaming and hospitality jobs for local and regional residents.

The development is currently under construction on the site of the former Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City. Located along the scenic Red River and directly across from Shreveport, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana has convenient access to U.S. Highway 71 and Interstate 20 and is approximately 20 miles from the Texas border and 40 miles from the Arkansas border.

For information about Live! Casino, visit www.LiveCasinoLA.com.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming & Entertainment; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter (@cordishco).

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana

In 2025, the Ark-La-Tex region will welcome a world-class gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment destination with the opening of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. Situated along the scenic Red River in Bossier City, and adjacent to Shreveport, the $270+ million facility will be a transformative development bringing economic opportunity and inclusivity to local residents. Featuring the market's first-ever land-based casino, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will span over 47,000-square-feet, including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games, 40+ live action table games, a sportsbook, an upscale hotel, resort pool and fitness center; and a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Event Center for top name entertainment, meetings, conventions, non-profit and social gatherings with ample, secure parking. Best-in-class dining and entertainment venues, covering 30,000-square-feet of space, will include Sports & Social, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge; PBR Cowboy Bar, offering high energy music, entertainment and a mechanical bull; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; and more to be announced. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is being developed, owned and managed by LRGC Gaming Investors, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country, including Texas Live! in nearby Arlington, TX. For information, visit LiveCasinoLA.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram @livecasinola

