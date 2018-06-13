The Cordish Companies Proudly Announces the Grand Opening of Two Light Luxury Apartments in the Kansas City Power & Light District

Since the opening of the nine city block Power & Light District, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, downtown Kansas City has garnered national attention for its urban renaissance. The transformation has included more than $10 billion in public and private development over the last ten years, with more than 5,000 new apartment units and 1,900 hotel keys in development, as well as a newly opened KC Streetcar line. The Power & Light District, developed by The Cordish Companies, is the most visited destination in the state of Missouri welcoming over 9 million visitors per year.

"On behalf of my family and our entire team at The Cordish Companies, we are excited to celebrate the grand opening of Two Light Luxury Apartments and honored to continue to play a role in the forward momentum of downtown Kansas City," stated Blake Cordish, Vice President of The Cordish Companies. "Like its sister property, One Light, Two Light was designed to rival the quality and amenities of any residential community in the country. We are extremely proud of what we have delivered with Two Light and know that it will be a vibrant addition to the Power & Light District and the Kansas City skyline for decades to come."

An Elevated Urban Living Experience for Downtown Kansas City

The 24-story, 296-unit building located at the corner of Grand Boulevard and Truman Road in the Power & Light District adds vibrant energy and 400+ residents to downtown Kansas City. Two Light features 18 floors of 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and penthouse apartment homes; a seven-story parking garage with 499 spaces; and 3,100 square feet of retail space occupied by Power Life Yoga Barre Fitness.

Additionally, Two Light boasts over 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space that rivals that of any luxury apartment or condo building anywhere in the United States including:

An expansive outdoor amenity deck featuring an infinity edge pool at the building's northwest edge, grilling stations, cabanas, an indoor/outdoor bar and a belvedere floating sundeck overlooking 14th street

An indoor heated pool and spa experience

A demonstration kitchen

Indoor/outdoor private event room

Club room featuring a 120-inch big screen TV

Quiet Lounge

Fitness Center

Conference Room

A building sommelier

24-hour lobby attendant and full suite of concierge services

"Two Light Luxury Apartments adds an exciting layer of 24/7 energy to the Power & Light District," stated Nick Benjamin, Vice President of Development and Multifamily Housing for The Cordish Companies and Executive Director of the Power & Light District. "Like One Light, Two Light was designed to offer a luxury, amenity-rich lifestyle in an elevated urban environment. Residents at Two Light will have access to exclusive, top-of-the-line amenities, all within steps of the multiple dining, entertainment and cultural offerings of the Power & Light District and downtown."

Enhancing the Resident Experience Through Art

A celebration of the past, present and future of Kansas City, an extensive collection of artwork at Two Light features locally-inspired murals, photography, quotations, portraits and sculptures throughout the lobby, amenity level, residential floors, as well as prominently on the exterior of the building.

Memorable pieces within the amenity space include:

A mural featuring a variety of caricatures of famous Kansas Citians near the leasing offices painted by Kansas City artist David Terrill

artist A striking image of a jazz player along the hallway between the club room and the spa

A large abstract mural, painted by local artist and Kansas City Art Institute student Colin Kettler

student A variety of images and quotes honoring Satchel Paige

Curated by nationally renowned interior designer Rebecca Jones, with the support of art consultant Brenda Wood and environmental graphics designer John Lutz, additional pieces of the collection featured inside the building include:

Quotes from local legends like Satchel Paige and Harry Truman

Excerpts from Ernest Hemingway's "A Moveable Feast"

"A Moveable Feast" Artistic portraits of famous Kansas Citians such as Janelle Monae , Charlie Parker , Amelia Earhart , Joan Crawford and Walter Cronkite

, , , and Hand-painted lyrics to " Kansas City " by Count Basie embossed on a column

" by Count Basie embossed on a column A portrait of a famous Kansas Citian on every residential floor greeting residents as they arrive home

Two major murals on the exterior of Two Light pay special tribute to great people and moments in Kansas City's history.

The first major piece, completed by Kansas City-based muralist Alexander Austin on the north side of the building, celebrates the history of the Negro Leagues and includes Buck O'Neal, Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson among others.

More recently, a mural celebrating great Kansas City sports moments was unveiled on the south side of the building. Several iconic athletes and moments are featured on the mural such as Kansas City Chiefs' great Len Dawson, Sporting Kansas City Club's Matt Besler; Kansas City Royals' World Series Ring and Union Station Celebration in 2015; and Mario Chalmers "Shot Heard Round the World" from the University of Kansas' NCAA Championship win against Memphis in 2008.

An Innovative Approach to Downtown Residential Living

The Cordish Companies recently announced a new collaborative workspace and amenity for Two Light residents and downtown Kansas City – Spark KC. Located within Two Light, Spark KC will offer an exciting opportunity for co-living – a first for the Kansas City startup ecosystem and an innovative approach to downtown residential living, allowing members to live and collaborate within the same building.

Spark launched its initial venue in the heart of Baltimore's Inner Harbor in 2016, welcoming 184 companies in its first two years of operations. Representing a diverse community of entrepreneurial industries, Spark Baltimore has been lauded by City and State officials as being an important asset to Baltimore's Central Business District, and an entrepreneurial hub for the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland.

Spark KC, set to open late 2018, will support the growing Kansas City entrepreneurial community, placing members within close proximity to hundreds of successful businesses, dining options and entertainment within the Power & Light District and downtown Kansas City.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Coworking Spaces; Entertainment Districts; Gaming; Hotels; International Development; Private Equity; Residential; Restaurants; and Sports-Anchored Developments. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. Prime examples are The Cordish Companies' prominent role in the redevelopment of Baltimore's world famous Inner Harbor; Philadelphia, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. In addition, The Cordish Companies has developed and operates multiple highly acclaimed entertainment destinations throughout the United States which welcome over 50 million visitors per year and are the most visited destinations in their respective regions. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About The Kansas City Power & Light District

The Kansas City Power & Light District is a vibrant nine-block neighborhood in the heart of downtown Kansas City that is redefining the City from its skyline to its sidewalks. The District links together the renovated Bartle Hall Convention Center, the new Sprint Center, offices, hotels, entertainment, cultural destinations and residential developments. The combination of entertainment, shopping, nightlife and residential with the District's imaginative and innovative design, has created an intriguing 24/7 neighborhood. For more information, visit www.powerandlightdistrict.com or www.facebook.com/KCPowerLightDistrict.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cordish-companies-proudly-announces-the-grand-opening-of-two-light-luxury-apartments-in-the-kansas-city-power--light-district-300665873.html

SOURCE The Cordish Companies

Related Links

http://www.cordish.com

