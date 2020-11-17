The Cordish Companies Proudly Celebrates The Opening Of Live! Casino Pittsburgh With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Live! Casino Pittsburgh will be the first of two gaming properties that The Cordish Companies will open in Pennsylvania over the next several months as it expands the Live! Casino brand in the Mid-Atlantic region and into Pennsylvania for the first time. The eagerly awaited $150 million Live! Casino, located at the Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township, is scheduled to open its doors to the general public at 6:00 a.m. on November 24, 2020. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, located in the heart of Philly's Stadium District, will open in early 2021.

The Cordish Companies' Principal Jon Cordish, Managing Partner Joe Weinberg and Cordish Gaming Group President Rob Norton were joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by incoming state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and state Representative George Dunbar. Also in attendance were Westmoreland County Commissioners Sean Kertes, Douglas Chew and Gina Cerilli, members of the Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors, and numerous business and community leaders from the region to celebrate an exciting occasion that will cement Live! Casino Pittsburgh as a major economic and community anchor for decades to come.

"Live! Casino Pittsburgh is a world-class destination that will set the gold standard for gaming, dining and entertainment in the region," said Jon Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "As a family-owned business for over 100 years, today marks an incredibly special day for my family and for The Cordish Companies as we expand our Live! Casino brand into Pennsylvania for the first time. I'd like to thank Senator Ward, Representative Dunbar, county commissioners and local officials for their unending support of this project."

COMMITMENT TO THE COMMUNITY

As part of The Cordish Companies' ongoing commitment to the community, Cordish officials presented checks for $15,000 each to the Westmoreland County Food Bank and to Sage's Army. The donations, intended to provide hunger relief and assist with substance use disorder in the region, were generated from test nights held by the casino in preparation for its opening night.

"The Cordish Companies has long embraced a culture of giving and community service," said Zed Smith, Chief Operating Officer of The Cordish Companies. "Giving back to the communities where our projects are located and where our team members live and work is of upmost important to us. We will continue to explore ways to serve the Westmoreland County Food Bank, Sage's Army and other community organizations that make Western Pennsylvania so special."

Only one year since breaking ground on the project, Live! Casino Pittsburgh will provide the region $188 million in annual economic impact, an additional $148 million in economic impact from construction, and $47.5 million in tax revenues. The facility will provide more than 500 permanent new jobs for local and regional residents.

"To be creating hundreds of new permanent, well-paying jobs at this particular point in time is a real testament to the value this project is bringing to our region. I look forward to how the casino opening will bring renewed life to the Westmoreland Mall which has struggled under the recent Covid-19 restrictions and is a critical part of the commercial economy in Westmoreland County," said incoming State Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. "Live! Casino is a first-class property and completely exceeded our expectations. Every step of the way, The Cordish Companies has done exactly what they promised to do. They have been a terrific partner and we are excited to welcome them to Pennsylvania."

The 100,000-square-foot, two-level property features 750 of the latest, state-of-the-art slots and approximately 30 live-action table games, as well as the industry-leading FanDuel Sportsbook. Located exclusively on the ground level, the casino is strictly for guests 21 and over. The second level is available to guests of all ages and provides a host of entertainment and food options, including live music and non-casino games. Live! Casino also features incredible access and parking, with over 6,000 surrounding surface spaces and more in the Westmoreland Mall parking garage.

"From day one of the conversation about bringing gaming to Pennsylvania, I have advocated for a property like Live! Casino because of the value it brings to the community in terms of jobs and tax revenue," said State Representative George Dunbar. "At a time when good news and opportunity are hard to come by, The Cordish Companies is making it happen here. We are grateful for their partnership and we look forward to fulfilling all the promise this property brings to the people of Westmoreland County."

FIRST-CLASS DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

A lineup of stellar dining opportunities at Live! Casino will include two premier concepts – Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar and Sports & Social Steel City.

Emmy-award winning chef, restaurateur, New York Times best-selling author and TV personality Guy Fieri will open Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar. The restaurant will feature a creative menu of bold flavors including the award-winning Mac-N-Cheese Burger, signature sandwiches and entrees, and mouthwatering desserts like the Dark Chocolate Whiskey Cake. Guy's American Kitchen + Bar also will offer a beverage menu that includes craft cocktails featuring signature drinks like the Caliente Margarita and the Tattooed Mojito.

The two-level Sports & Social Steel City is a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge offering guests the ultimate sports fan experience. The 445-seat venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art AV technology, including a giant 40-foot LED video screen, and a wide variety of interactive social games, such as bowling, a golf simulator, ping pong, darts and more. Sports & Social Steel City also features an official FanDuel Sportsbook and Lounge on the first floor. The venue serves a classic American Grill menu perfect for watching the game or a night out. This powerhouse concept is anchored at the front door of professional sports stadiums around the country, including Atlanta, GA, St. Louis, MO and Arlington, TX, creating a year-round fan clubhouse atmosphere with live music several nights a week.

In addition, the property will also feature a PBR Country Bar – PBR Pittsburgh. Slated to open next year as part of a second phase of openings, PBR Pittsburgh will bring an authentic country experience to the region.

Management is still hiring for a variety of jobs, including experienced table games dealers, slots technicians, restaurant servers and more. People can apply for positions online and learn more about the company and its culture by visiting: www.WorkAtLive.com. The website is updated regularly to reflect new opportunities as they become available.

Casino guests can sign up now for the Live! Rewards® Card and start earning great benefits no matter how much they play. Members will be the first to hear about special events and promotions at Live! Casino Pittsburgh and receive mail or email offers tailored to their preferences.

PLAYING IT SAFE

To prepare for opening, Live! Casino has developed a comprehensive Play It Safe plan, an enhanced health and sanitation program that allows for ample social distancing, reduced occupancies, and vigorous hygiene and health measures for all guests and Team Members.

Key components of the plan include the installation of the state-of-the-art Atmos Air Bi-Polar Air Purification System within the HVAC system to treat and clean the air in the facility, including any virus particulates. The system is designed to perform 12 air changes per hour throughout the casino floor, which is more than twice the frequency of most commercial buildings.

In addition, the one-of-a-kind Reel Clear slot management system will guarantee every customer who plays a slot machine is sitting down at a freshly sanitized machine and also has the capability to automatically social distance the customer from the nearest guest. The newly-developed system can automatically shut down a slot after it has been played and can only be reactivated by an attendant after it has been sanitized. Also, once a player starts to play a newly sanitized machine, the system will lock down the machines on either side to enforce social distancing in areas not protected by plexiglass barriers. The system will also allow a patron to request their machine to be cleaned at any time.

The plan follows guidelines and recommendations from federal and state public health officials, along with best practices for the gaming and hospitality industries focusing on masking, temperature checks, social distancing, and repeated cleaning of high-traffic areas, slots machines and table game equipment.

"We've made it a priority to provide a safe environment for our team members and guests," said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan. "Play It Safe employs extraordinary measures that meet and exceed the state's COVID-19 guidelines. We want our guests to have fun and feel safe."

About Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Opening to the general public on November 24, 2020, Live! Casino Pittsburgh is a $150-million, first-class gaming and entertainment destination located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, PA, approximately 30 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. Conveniently situated directly off Route 30 at the popular Westmoreland Mall, the 100,000-square-foot facility will feature 750 slots and approximately 30 live-action table games; a FanDuel Sportsbook; plus, nationally recognized restaurants and live entertainment venues, including Sports & Social Steel City, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge that will offer guests the ultimate sports fan experience, and Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar from national award-winning chef and TV personality Guy Fieri. In addition, PBR Country Bar - PBR Pittsburgh - will open next year bringing an authentic country experience to the region. Live! Casino is being developed, owned and managed by Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Visit Pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com. For job opportunities, visit WorkatLive.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram - @livecasinopittsburgh / Twitter - @livecasinoPGH.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910, and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past 10 decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in commercial real estate; entertainment districts; sports-anchored developments; gaming; hotels; residential properties; restaurants; international development; coworking spaces; and private equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming more than 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

