The Cordish Companies' Two Light Luxury Apartments Earns Top Industry Honors by National Association of Home Builders

"We were really proud to deliver Two Light to Kansas City this past May and we are excited that our excellent design and construction team has received this well deserved recognition," said Nick Benjamin, Vice President of Development for The Cordish Companies. "Two Light is a special building in a special city – it's as luxurious and sophisticated as any apartment building in the country, but it's also uniquely immersed in and tied to its Kansas City home."

Following the standard set by its predecessor One Light, Two Light Luxury Apartments represents the next stage of urban luxury living in downtown Kansas City as downtown's second new construction, high-rise apartment tower building in over 50 years. The 24-story, 296-unit tower was designed by Baltimore-based Hord Coplan Macht Inc., built by J.E. Dunn Construction of Kansas City, and curated by nationally-renowned interior designer Rebecca Jones. Located at the corner of Grand Boulevard and Truman Road in the Power & Light District, Two Light offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse residences. Additionally, Two Light features an extensive collection of artwork inside the building, as well as prominently on the exterior of the building that celebrates Kansas City's past, present and future.

Two Light boasts over 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space that rivals that of any luxury apartment or condo building anywhere in the United States including:

An expansive outdoor amenity deck featuring an infinity edge pool at the building's northwest edge, grilling stations, cabanas, an outdoor bar and a belvedere relaxation and activity space that cantilevers over 14th street

"When designing Two Light, our team aspired to create a modern, glass volume that emerged from a masonry base to symbolize the resurgence of Kansas City from the rich, urban context found within the Power & Light District. The history of KC is elegantly expressed through art both inside and out. We are delighted that the building has received such a prestigious honor," said Brian Gobell, AIA, Principal of Hord Coplan Macht.

Two Light was also recently selected as a Capstone Award Winner by the Kansas City Business Journal, an honor which recognizes the most transformational real estate and development projects completed in the Kansas City region in 2018. In addition, Two Light was recently awarded two Crystal Merit awards by the Kansas City Apartment Association, an award that recognizes best in multifamily development and management in Kansas City. Two Light was awarded for best amenities and best multi-site supervisor, Emelyna Aurich.

About Two Light Luxury Apartments

A stunning architectural achievement of shimmering glass and steel, Two Light elevates the standard of living in downtown Kansas City. Offering resort-inspired amenities paired with unparalleled personalized services, Two Light captures and enhances the essence of downtown living to create an unmatched experience. Spacious one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse residences have been meticulously designed with floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens, lofty 9 ft. ceilings, top-of-the-line appliances, luxury finishes and breathtaking views. Two Light's expertly curated amenity spaces include an infinity-edge rooftop pool, floating sundeck, indoor spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, entertainment kitchen and full-service indoor-outdoor bar. Two Light is uniquely positioned at the vibrant intersection of the Power & Light District and the Crossroads Art District offering VIP access to the best of everything. Imbued with artwork that celebrates the city's past, Two Light embodies the spirit of Kansas City's resurgent present and bright future. Two Light is designed to move you – forward. Beyond Luxury. Beyond Expectation. This is luxury times Two.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 50 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

