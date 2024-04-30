THE CORDISH COMPANIES UNVEILS DETAILS FOR ITS LATEST LIVE! DESTINATION - LIVE! AT THE POINTE ORLANDO - OPENING THIS FALL IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA

Adjacent to the Orange County Convention Center on International Drive, Live! at The Pointe Orlando Will Bring an Unmatched Dining, Entertainment, Nightlife and Social Experience to Orlando's Tourism Corridor

Live! is Now Hiring Over 300 Team Members for a Variety of Part-Time and Full-Time Positions in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies announced today that their 73,000-square-foot dining and entertainment destination at Pointe Orlando will take on the Company's nationally acclaimed Live! hospitality and entertainment brand. LIVE! AT THE POINTE ORLANDO will bring an unmatched food and beverage, social, nightlife and special event experience to Orlando's tourism corridor when it opens this fall, creating a unique block party atmosphere for locals and tourists alike. Located on International Drive, Live! at The Pointe Orlando will be just a short drive from Orlando, Florida's major theme parks and across the street from the Orange County Convention Center. The Company also announced two new venues today for the project – HOUNDSMEN ENGLISH LOUNGE and SHARK BAR – joining previously announced anchor concepts SPORTS & SOCIAL and PBR COWBOY BAR. A major announcement of an additional two-level anchor concept will be happening within the next few weeks. Renderings can be downloaded here.

For nearly three decades, The Cordish Companies' Live! brand has dramatically changed the entertainment experience around the country, creating one-of-a-kind destinations that offer premier dining venues and nightlife, first-class hospitality, the best of local, regional, and national entertainment, and a curated year-round calendar of special events. Highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands nationwide, Live! welcomes over 55 million visitors each year to its dining, entertainment, hotel, casino resort and music venues throughout the U.S. including Xfinity Live!, in partnership with Comcast Spectacor, and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex; Texas Live! and Live! by Loews hotel in the Arlington Entertainment District in partnership with the Texas Rangers; Live! at The Battery Atlanta in partnership with the Atlanta Braves; Nashville Live! in the heart of downtown Nashville, TN on 2nd Avenue; and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in the Baltimore/Washington DC corridor. This will be the Company's first opening in the Orlando market as it continues its vast expansion across the state of Florida and Southeast region of the United States.

In Florida, Cordish was the original development partner of the Seminole Tribe of Florida for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, two of the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the world. Further demonstrating their strong commitment to the State of Florida, Cordish recently opened Vivo!, a 62,000-square-foot dining and entertainment destination in Miami, and is under crane on a 223-acre master planned mixed-use development in Pompano Beach called The Pomp that combines casino gaming with best-in-class entertainment, retail, dining, hotel, residential, office and lifestyle amenities into one dynamic destination.

"It is incredibly exciting for The Cordish Companies to unveil more details about our highly anticipated dining and entertainment destination in Orlando, starting with the naming of the project under our flagship Live! brand," said Reed Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "We are proud to continue working with Brixmor Property Group to bring a world-class experience to Pointe Orlando. Live! at The Pointe Orlando will be a game-changing development for Orlando's tourism corridor and is sure to become the premier destination for both locals and tourists."

LIVE! AT THE POINTE ORLANDO is being developed by Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, a division of The Cordish Companies, with plans to bring approximately 73,000 square feet of immersive indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment space to Pointe Orlando, including 37,000 square feet of exterior gathering space. The world-class dining, entertainment, nightlife and social destination will feature several venues centered around an incredible outdoor LIVE! PLAZA that will serve as the living room of the community for special events, live music, sports watching and festivals year-round, giving guests a variety of experiences to enjoy and always a reason to come back. Among the new venues announced today for the project are:

- HOUNDSMEN ENGLISH LOUNGE is a thoughtfully considered cocktail lounge that offers a curated list of expertly crafted drinks featuring fine spirits, dark whiskeys and diverse inspiration. With rich interior finishes, wood-paneled walls, low lighting and leather accents, the lounge will offer an elevated space that provides a sophisticated destination to relax, unwind and gather. The captivating 4,800-square-foot venue will transport guests to the highlands of England, creating a welcoming space for all.

- The home of endless summer, SHARK BAR brings an endless party to Live! at The Pointe Orlando. The 4,600-square-foot venue offers a spacious interior that blends retro surf with retro cool with vibrant colors, retractable garage doors and plush exterior patio seating, making it the perfect oasis for cocktail parties, receptions, happy hour and late-night social scene. From frosty cool rum runners and piña coladas to Shark Bar's signature beach pail punch, Shark Bar heats up with the greatest retro dance music in the region. Other locations of the concept can be found at Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO and at Kansas City Live! in the Power & Light District located in the heart of downtown Kansas City, MO.

"Riding a mechanical bull at PBR Cowboy Bar, imbibing crafted cocktails in an elevated lounge reminiscent of the English countryside, or watching your favorite sporting events on state-of-art screens in Sports & Social are just a few of the one-of-a-kind experiences you will soon find at the newly renovated Pointe Orlando. The addition of The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand is another example of why Pointe Orlando is Orlando's dining and entertainment destination that embraces sophisticated fun indoors and outdoors," said Matt Ryan, EVP & President South Region for Brixmor Property Group, owner of Pointe Orlando.

Previously announced anchor venues, SPORTS & SOCIAL and PBR COWBOY BAR, are located in high-profile entertainment and lifestyle districts, world-class casino resort destinations, and adjacent to professional sports stadiums around the country. Together, the concepts have nearly 30 locations nationwide including The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta; Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium in St. Louis; Texas Live! in the Arlington Entertainment District; Nashville Live! in the heart of downtown Nashville, and Vivo! in Miami, FL.

- SPORTS & SOCIAL is the premier restaurant and bar concept in the United States that brings elevated food and drink offerings, premier sports watching, live music, a high energy nightlife, and social games all under one roof. Guests can expect a full menu of made-from-scratch gameday favorites, curated cocktails and specialty drinks, including its signature Crush selection, and a variety of beer from national brews and local favorites. The two-level, 11,700-square-foot venue will feature one of the best sports watching experiences in the region with its premier game-day Sports Watch activations. Outfitted with state-of-the-art technology, the space will boast an impressive LED display at its centerpiece that will show multiple games and sporting events at once. Guests will also be able to enjoy live music throughout the week, as well as a wide variety of social games such as skee-ball, foosball, hoops, arcade games, shuffleboard, and Beirut. Sports & Social will have ample seating inside and out, including multiple signature bars and an indoor/outdoor bar that flows out to the Live! Plaza.

- Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the iconic PBR COWBOY BAR lives up to its legendary namesake, Professional Bull Riders, which embodies toughness, determination, and a true spirit of independence. PBR Cowboy Bars fuse that spirit with first-class hospitality, bringing an authentic country western experience that marries an electric combination of 'cowboy cool' and big-time entertainment. The 8,400-square-foot venue in Orlando, the 16th location to open in the country, will feature a professionally endorsed mechanical riding bull, multiple signature bars, and private VIP booths, offering an incredible venue for celebrating special occasions and hosting private events. The soul of PBR Cowboy Bar comes alive through its great entertainment, the best in country music, and its rich traditions. PBR Cowboy Bar venues have welcomed some of the biggest names in country music including Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, and Justin Moore. Additionally, each PBR Cowboy Bar recognizes Freedom Friday, a night of appreciation once a month for all military personnel, veterans, first responders and public service members.

JOIN OUR TEAM: Live! Hospitality & Entertainment is currently hiring over 300 team members for a variety of positions at Live! at The Pointe Orlando. Live! Hospitality & Entertainment is one of the largest and most successful developers and operators of restaurant and entertainment concepts in the United States and a recognized leader in the food, beverage and entertainment industries. Interested candidates can expect a fun, unique and high-energy work environment with competitive wages, flexible schedules, meal discounts, team referral bonuses and exceptional career growth opportunities. Learn more by visiting liveatthepointeorlando.com/careers.

PRIVATE EVENT INQUIRIES: The 73,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor destination will offer the perfect venue for private and special occasion events. From happy hours to cocktail parties, galas, banquets, concerts, receptions, gaming and sports viewing, Live! at The Pointe Orlando will offer options for small- and large-scale gatherings that can accommodate guest counts from 10 to over 4,000 people. For more information and to book your event, contact John Pilkinton at [email protected] or visit liveatthepointeorlando.com/private-events.

STAY INFORMED: Visit us online at liveatthepointeorlando.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @liveatthepointeorlando to stay up-to-date on new information and announcements.

