The CoreBev Group Closes Seed Round, Backed by HAVN Ventures

"HAVN Ventures was founded with the ideology of 'Community First.' It's a no-brainer, then, that we wanted to be a part of The CoreBev Group and that we immediately jumped on the opportunity to partner with them," explained Mendel Paris, founder and CEO of HAVN. "Their commitment to their customers, the environment, and of course, their product, is what makes them a great non-real estate investment."

"This was more than an investment; this was a strategic alignment with a real-estate firm that has a huge influence in the community," CoreBev founder Stelios Stavrianos said. "In the few short weeks since the closing of this round they have already provided incredible growth to our beverage brands.

CoreBev was founded in 2015 by Stelios Stavrianos, a former bartender and wealth manager. With a humble start in Connecticut with Cylinder Vodka®, the winner of the 2021 Bartender Spirits Awards' Vodka of the Year, and the recent cocktail seltzer Pasha's®, CoreBev has had a meteoric growth over the last 18 months. With no shortage of innovation, CoreBev turned to HAVN Ventures for their seed round of funding to continue on this growth. Understanding that many entrepreneurs struggle with finding an investor that can get onboard with their company's vision, CoreBev was pleased that HAVN Ventures are just as passionate about what they are doing as they are.

"Being able to work with local small businesses to see the founders and team members through their seed funding to realize their goals is precisely what we set out to do here at HAVN Ventures" said COO Jonathan Perlich. "We're thrilled to be a part of what makes The CoreBev Group great."

The CoreBev team currently includes Stelios Stavrianos, Justin Pasha, Anthony DiChiara, Wayne Hartunian, James Bloom, and Alyssa Halton.

