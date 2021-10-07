The Corinthian & AKAM To Enhance Residential Offering With New Board-Led Initiatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corinthian, one of Manhattan's largest condominium buildings, today announces it will introduce an elevated new brand refresh. The initiative is a thoughtfully executed board-led effort to further enhance the building, offering unrivaled services and amenities. This will also include efforts focused on capital improvements and various initiatives to modernize and increase the property's overall value.

"The Corinthian is a building like no other in New York City," said Philip Maltaghati, Board President, The Corinthian. "The sense of community and pride amongst all of the owners makes it a truly special property. Our goal as the Board is to maximize asset value and provide an exceptional lifestyle experience that is uniquely elevated, but still feels like home."

As part of the Board's vision to deliver a commitment to excellence, The Corinthian has retained AKAM as their management partner following a thorough search process. AKAM is the largest organically grown property management company in New York City, with approximately 300 buildings and 45,000 units under management, including many top addresses from Park Avenue to Stamford, CT.

"We are honored to be partnering with The Corinthian on this new chapter," said Michael Rogoff, President, AKAM. "The opportunity to further enhance the brand and create additional value completely aligns with our values at AKAM. We look forward to the journey and successfully executing on all Board objectives and expectations."

Located at 330 East 38th Street, The Corinthian is a 55-story tower with over 800 residences. The property features an array of lifestyle amenities including a ﬁtness center, indoor pool, steam room, sauna, and sun deck with private running track. Residents also enjoy 24-hour doorman and concierge service, onsite package valet, on-site parking and private balconies in select homes. For more information about AKAM and The Corinthian, please visit www.akam.com or call 212-210-1587.

About AKAM

Established in 1983, AKAM is one of the leading property management firms serving New York and South Florida, recognized for their hospitality-led service designed for an enriched residential experience. AKAM's work is supported by deep knowledge and best-in-class talent in hospitality, management, finance, architecture, and related disciplines to elevate the value of your real estate asset. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, AKAM seeks to maintain and build upon its definitive leadership in the management space while transforming the future of the industry at large.

