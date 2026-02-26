THE CORMORANT AT 55 SOUTH: SILVERSEA UNVEILS ALL PUBLIC SPACES OF HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SOUTHERNMOST HOTEL

"The Cormorant at 55 South represents an exciting new chapter for Silversea, extending our commitment to luxury travel to Antarctica," said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. "This unique property will offer our guests the same hallmark comfort and personalized service they expect while on board our ships and will immerse them in the rich culture, traditions, and natural beauty of the region. The interior spaces are thoughtfully designed to reflect the spirit of this extraordinary destination."

FIVE SIGNATURE SPACES INSPIRED BY NATURE AND ADVENTURE

The Cormorant's public spaces are designed to foster relaxation, reflection and discovery, blending Silversea's signature elegance with the raw beauty of Patagonia. Cozy lounges, curated gathering areas, and panoramic views of the surrounding wilderness invite guests to pause and connect with the spirit of the far south.

THE FIREPLACE LOUNGE

Inspired by the region's reverence for fire as a symbol for gathering, hospitality, and storytelling, the fireplace lounge will serve as a place of retreat, with a variety of plush seating, fine wines, and signature cocktails. Sweeping vistas of the Patagonian landscape unfold from the lounge's expansive windows, as guests enjoy the comforting warmth of this one-of-a-kind fireplace.

150 GUEST ROOMS

Each of The Cormorant's 150 guest rooms are thoughtfully appointed, inviting guests to recharge before or after their voyage. Rooms offer serene forest views or water vistas of the Beagle channel, bringing guests closer to the breathtaking natural beauty of Patagonia and immersing them in the landscapes that define this region. The interiors feature warm wood tones and earthy elements, creating an authentic and calming environment. To further this connection, every room will incorporate handcrafted items created by Chilean artisans, adding a unique touch that celebrates local and regional culture.

LATITUDE 55

In addition to spaces honoring the nature of Puerto Williams, guests will enjoy a culinary experience rooted in Chilean flavors, with a dining venue that offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and menus that celebrate the region's ingredients and traditions. At Latitude 55 – named for its location near the 55th parallel south – menus will celebrate Patagonia's rich flavors, blending regional staples with chef-inspired creations. In the evening, the restaurant turns into a family-style gathering that sparks stories of adventure and anticipation of the journey to come.

BAR SUR

Bar Sur will serve as the social heart of The Cormorant, offering teas and small bites by day and curated wines and spirits by night – all inspired by regional flavors. From wine tastings showcasing Patagonia's viticultural legacy to a guided tasting and hands-on cocktail masterclass of Chilean Pisco, a fragrant, high-proof grape brandy and Chile's most iconic spirit – every moment captures the essence of exploration.

UNCHARTED

To commemorate their visit to the southernmost hotel on earth, guests can visit Uncharted, The Cormorant's boutique. Here, keepsakes crafted by Chilean artisans, and expedition essentials provide lasting mementos of an extraordinary journey.

A NEW GATEWAY TO ANTARCTICA

Silversea's pioneering Antarctica Fly Cruise itineraries – allowing guests to skip the Drake Passage – will include a hotel stay in Santiago, followed by a direct charter flight to Puerto Williams, where guests will enjoy a one-night stay at The Cormorant before continuing to King George Island for embarkation. Upon return, guests will again stay overnight at the hotel before flying back to Santiago.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the natural beauty of Puerto Williams through activities such as nature walks, hiking, kayaking, and wildlife watching, further enriching their expedition experience. The hotel will operate seasonally from October to March, with dedicated staff trained in The Silversea Way, which reflects Silversea's philosophy of personalized service, destination expertise, and thoughtful attention to guest needs, to ensure a consistent and exceptional level of service and hospitality.

LEARN MORE IN THE LATEST EPISODE OF STORIES BY SILVERSEA

In the latest episode of Stories by Silversea, the brand's leaders and project partners go behind the scenes, offering a closer look at the spaces taking shape at The Cormorant and the elevated experiences guests can expect. Watch the episode here: A Legacy in the Making: Part 3.

For more information on The Cormorant at 55 South and Silversea's Antarctica Fly Cruise program, visit: https://www.silversea.com/lp-antarctica-fly-cruise.html

Find additional assets in our digital press kit: https://royalcaribbeangrouppresscenter.com/silversea/dpk/cormorant

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relating to, among other things, expectations on timing, design, and demand for the development of The Cormorant at 55 South, constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "set," "anticipate," "will," "scheduled," and similar expressions are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, are based on judgments, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.rclinvestor.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Silversea

Silversea is the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, offering guests immersive experiences on all seven continents, personalized service, and an innovative culinary offering aboard its 12 intimate ocean and expedition ships. Silversea's itineraries encompass an unparalleled range of destinations worldwide, from the Mediterranean and the Caribbean to the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating places in between. Set to strengthen its destination leadership starting in 2026, the brand is developing the southernmost hotel on Earth, The Cormorant at 55 South, in Puerto Williams, Chile – offering guests a uniquely seamless journey to Antarctica. Silversea brings its like-minded guests closer to their destination in uncompromised comfort, championing the joy of travel, an enriching spirit of discovery, and an enduring commitment to Silversea's signature "To Finding More" promise. Silversea is owned and operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). For more information, visit www.silversea.com. Media can stay up to date by visiting the brand's press center.

Silversea, Otium, S.A.L.T., The Cormorant at 55 South, To Finding More, and the various ship names are registered trademarks of Silversea Cruises Ltd.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 68 ships across its five brands traveling to all seven continents. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and an expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns 50% of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at royalcaribbeangroup.com or rclinvestor.com.

SOURCE Silversea Cruises