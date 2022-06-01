The Corporate Citizenship Project Appoints Bryan Junus as Chief Analyst

Mr. Junus's focus will be developing an industry-leading set of ESG standards and conducting ESG assessments of publicly traded companies

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Citizenship Project, a think-tank dedicated towards a data-driven approach to corporate governance matters, today announced the appointment of experienced CFA Bryan Junus to as Chief Analyst. Mr. Junus will be charged with developing a transparent quantifiable ESG rating system for publicly traded companies.

Mr. Junus had the following comment on his appointment: