The Corporate Citizenship Project Asks ISS Why Gazprom Still Enjoys "C Minus" ESG Rating After Kremlin-Owned Oil Company Cuts off Gas to Poland and Bulgaria

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Citizenship Project, a think-tank focused on a data-driven approach to corporate governance issues, released a letter to Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") asking the proxy advisor why Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom enjoys a respectable "C Minus" rating on ESG despite recent news reports stating Gazprom has cut off US-allies Poland and Bulgaria from receiving gas supplies.

Ghada Salahuddin, President & CEO of The Corporate Citizenship Project, had the following statement on the letter: