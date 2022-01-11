The Corporate Leadership Training Market Size to grow by USD 15.78 billion | Market Insights highlights the increased spending on corporate leadership as key driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global corporate leadership training market is fragmented and highly competitive, with factors such as technology, innovation, and infrastructure intensifying the competition. Compared to small and regional players, established players like City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. provide a diverse range of leadership programs and have a strong existing client base because of the quality of service, advanced technology, and an established client base.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the corporate leadership training market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 41% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The US and Canada are the key markets for corporate leadership training market in North America.

North America, particularly the United States, is known for being an early adopter of new technology. The emergence of online learning with innovative formats such as gamification and simulation learning will result in the online training segment constituting a major part of the revenue from this region during the forecast period. Due to the increasing complexity of businesses and the growing presence of MNCs in the region, higher spending on leadership training is likely to continue during the projection period in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, India, Germany, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the corporate leadership training market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The corporate leadership training market share growth by the blended training segment will be significant during the forecast period. ILT is popular in corporate leadership training and is delivered by using blackboards or whiteboards and an overhead projector and often involves the format of storytelling. ILT is still the predominant choice of corporate organizations because of the following benefits it offers:

Interactive training

Flexibility in training

Engaged training

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The increased spending on corporate leadership training is notably driving the corporate leadership training market growth. Year after year, organizations are increasing their investment in leadership training since it is more cost-effective for a firm to fill top roles from within its hierarchy rather than hiring an external resource. They are also quickly realizing the importance of leadership training for a company's efficient operation and financial health.

Another reason for companies to invest in corporate leadership training is to improve the company's agility in dealing with the fast-changing business environment. When faced with an unexpected business climate, companies with strategic leadership development programs can respond quickly. Sophisticated leadership training programs also aid in the creation of a strong talent pipeline, which is why companies are investing more in corporate leadership training.

Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 15.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, India, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

