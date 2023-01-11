The Corporate Reputation of Pharma Companies in Canada, 2021-2022 from The Patient Perspective - Focus on R&D, Transparency, Drug pricing, Patient Access to Medicines

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021 - The Patient Perspective - Canada Edition - The Views of 124 Canadian Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey- the 2021 Canada edition is now in its 4th year and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic). Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 124 Canada-based patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021.

Patient groups responding to the 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey are uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry's performance during the pandemic. Patient groups not only understand the perceptions of patients, but are also the only healthcare stakeholder to network with all other stakeholders in the healthcare system.

The report provides details on:

How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;

The headline results of the 2021 Canada element of the 'Corporate Reputation' survey;

The companies included in the 2021 Canada analysis; and

The profiles of 2021's respondent Canadian patient groups.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR CANADA



FINDINGS AT INDUSTRY LEVEL

The 124 Canadian patient groups responding to the 2021 'Corporate Reputation' survey rated the pharma industry more favourably for corporate reputation than their predecessors in previous years. 66% of 2021's respondent Canadian patient groups stated that the industry had an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation, against 44% saying the same in 2020.

To what extent the development and roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines contributed to Canadian patient groups' increased positivity toward pharma is unclear. However, pharma's pandemic response is likely to have helped the industry's overall image in Canada. 84% of 2021's respondent Canadian patient groups stated that pharma was "Very effective" or "Effective" at supporting patients during the Covid-19 pandemic (versus 62% saying the same in 2020).

Moving forward - patient access to medicines

Nonetheless, the pandemic caused severe disruption to Canada's healthcare system (and continues to do so, even in 2022). Patient waiting lists are high, surgeries delayed, diagnosis rates lower.

A further persistent issue for all Canadians since before Covid-19 is the relatively slow time new medicines take to pass through the complex procedural steps required for approval and reimbursement in Canada. The delays are acutely felt by patients, and Canada's patient groups are anxious to campaign and advocate for change. They also want pharma to do the same.

"Continue to work with the government to ensure that Canadians have access to these life-changing therapies."

- National Gaucher's-disease patient group, Canada

Though a systemic problem, Canadian patient groups believe pharma could do much more to accelerate the access that Canada's patients have to their medicines.

R&D. A large number of the commentaries from 2021's respondent Canadian patient groups made the point that research efforts could, and should, focus on products that represent a real advance in medicine, that focus on areas of unmet patient need, or which provide a significant improvement to patient quality of life. Approaches along these lines are also more likely to pass Canada's tests for cost effectiveness. Canadian patient groups emphasise, too, that research priorities should be set alongside patients.

"Making products that are not me-too products, but because they may be a little better, or a little fancier, are much more expensive."

- National visual-impairment patient group, Canada

Drug pricing. Fair pricing of medicines, a key to access, remains a critical matter in Canada. Only 17% of 2021's respondent Canadian patient groups stated that pharma is "Excellent" or "Good" at this activity. One fear articulated by a respondent Canadian patient group, and echoed by others, is that many available therapies do not reach Canadian patients, "simply because they are too expensive."

"Do not create additional solutions, or expensive drug-delivery devices, that add to the cost, and make the ultimate product out of the reach of many patients."

- National skin-conditions patient group, Canada

Transparency. 2021's respondent Canadian patient groups remarked on the opaqueness of both pharma's price-setting mechanisms, and its pricing negotiations with government, particularly at a federal and provincial level. Canadian patient groups want greater public disclosure from pharma, so that the industry is more accountable for its pricing policies.

"Be more open about the costs of development, and be able to justify the price of their products."

- National rare-disease patient group, Canada

Moving forward for patient groups in Canada

Patient groups in Canada have long been actively trying to find ways to support patients better engage with the healthcare system. But the pandemic has left Canadian patient groups cash strapped; they are caught between needing industry support, and trying to appear independent in the eyes of society.

Patient groups in Canada find themselves under constant public scrutiny for their affiliations with pharma. They are anxious to keep their relationships with pharma at arm's length and wish to "collaborate," not "partner," with the industry. Canadian patient groups responding to 2021's 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey called for arrangements with pharma that addressed their needs, not those of the donating company.

"Ideally, support patient-groups' missions, not projects, to ensure an arm's-length relationship."

- Regional cancer patient group, Canada

COMPANY RANKINGS IN CANADA IN 2021

The top-three pharma companies in Canada in 2021, out of 25 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company): Pfizer, 1st - Boehringer Ingelheim, 2nd - Roche, 3rd.

in 2021, out of 25 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company): Pfizer, 1st - Boehringer Ingelheim, 2nd - Roche, 3rd. The top-three pharma companies in Canada in 2021, out of 16 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent patient groups working with the company): Boehringer Ingelheim, =1st - Pfizer, =1st - Roche, 3rd.

in 2021, out of 16 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent patient groups working with the company): Boehringer Ingelheim, =1st - Pfizer, =1st - Roche, 3rd. The top-three 'big-pharma' companies in Canada in 2021, out of 13 'big-pharma' companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation (as assessed by respondent patient groups familiar with the company): Pfizer, 1st - Roche, 2nd - Novartis, 3rd.

