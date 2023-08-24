The Corrugated Box Market in Europe to grow by USD 4.66 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growing demand from the e-commerce industry to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The corrugated box market in Europe is estimated to increase by USD 4.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, with a CAGR of 4.68%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Corrugated Box Market in Europe – Company Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corrugated Box Market in Europe

The corrugated box market in Europe report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed below -

Bio Pappel SAB de CV, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, Europac, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., MODEL HOLDING AG, Mondi plc, Mosburger GmbH, Nampak Ltd, Rengo Co. Ltd., ROSSMANN SAS, S.A Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Stephen Gould Corp., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Corrugated box market in Europe

Corrugated Box Market in Europe – Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by end-user (food and beverages, electronic goods, personal and household care goods, and others) and geography (Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe).

The corrugated box market share growth in Europe by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The expanding demand for corrugated boxes in Europe is significantly influenced by the region's demand for organic foods. The demand for fresh fruits and juices in Europe has dramatically increased as consumers become more health- and wellness-conscious. In addition, it is anticipated that the rise in these households would change the country's food and beverage demand trends. The main result of such advances will be a shift in grocery package size. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Corrugated Box Market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Growing demand from the e-commerce industry is a key factor driving market growth. The e-commerce industry is expanding because of shifting consumer lifestyles and the need for convenience. Various corrugated box types are used by online retailers depending on the products being transported. While being transported, these corrugated boxes guarantee product security. Furthermore, corrugated boxes can exist in a variety of patterns, forms, sizes, and colors. They can be laminated or given a matte finish. One of the greatest packaging alternatives available to e-commerce merchants, they are highly customizable. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend - The increase in demand for premium packaging is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - The rise in the cost of raw materials is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Corrugated Box Market In Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corrugated box market in Europe between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the corrugated box market in Europe and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the corrugated box market in Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the corrugated box market in Europe companies.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

7 Market Segmentation byType

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

