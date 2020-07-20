NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The cosmetic applicator foam market is projected to grow from USD 854 million in 2020 to USD 1,416 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2025. The growing cosmetic industry and the benefits of cosmetic applicator foams are the major factors driving the market for cosmetic applicator foam.



The cosmetic wedges segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on shape, the cosmetic wedges segment of the market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The key factors driving the growth of cosmetic wedges segment is its unique, user-friendly design, and competitive pricing.



Cosmetic wedges also need less maintenance compared to other sponges.



The PU segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on material type, the PU (polyurethane) segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period as compared to the others segment.The benefits of PU over other materials such as latex, PVA, and silicone is expected to drive the growth of PU material type segment during the forecast period.



PU foams are biodegradable, odorless, and skin-friendly and have a uniform density with reasonable oil control. They also do not crump or shrink after usage.



The cosmetic applicator foam market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cosmetic applicator foam market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.Large customer base, high standard of living, and high disposable income in the country fuel the demand for cosmetics, resulting in increased manufacturing activities by local cosmetic OEMs.



The increased production of cosmetics, along with higher adoption of advanced technologies, have boosted the demand for cosmetic applicator foams. The presence of major OEMs such as New Avon Company, Coty, Inc., and Estée Lauder Companies Inc. in this region is another major factor driving the cosmetics industry and thereby the cosmetic applicator foam market.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Middle East & Africa – 4%, South America – 1%



As a part of the qualitative analysis of the cosmetic applicator foam market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players, such as Coty, Inc. (US), L'Oréal SA (France), Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US), New Avon Company (US), Shenzhen Karina Makeup Tools Ltd (China), Yumark Enterprises Corp. (Taiwan), Qual Cosmetics (China), PUSPONGE (China), TaikiUSA Inc. (US), KTT Enterprises (US), Kryolan (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), UFP Technologies, Inc. (US), FXI Holdings, Inc. (US), FoamPartner Group (Switzerland), The Woodbridge Group (Canada), and Porex Corporation (US).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the cosmetic applicator foam market based on shape, material type, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships, undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the cosmetic applicator foam market and its segments.The report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



