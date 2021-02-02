The Cosmic Crisp® Apple Is The Go-To Ingredient For Simple Pleasures Every Day, And Special Days

The Cosmic Crisp® brand apple is available nationwide, and serving up new recipes for every day and special days. Tweet this

For hands-on game day snack inspo, the brand is hosting an Instagram Live event this week with food editor and author of the cookbook Live Life Deliciously, Tara Teaspoon (@tarateaspoon). Tara's book has a chapter dedicated to snack boards and is going to give viewers her play by play for a winning Super Board using Cosmic Crisp® apples. Apple fans will also be encouraged to share their Snack Board creations all month with the hashtag #CosmicCrisp for a chance to win a Snack Board set.

For Valentine's Day, the Cosmic Crisp® apple is featuring a trio of recipes that are simple to prepare, yet impressive to serve. Each one also features how uniquely versatile the apple is from roasting and cooking to baking. This is thanks to a perfectly balanced flavor, crisp texture, exceptional juiciness and striking color that took over 20 years of research, development and classic breeding to achieve. With increased volume this year, consumers will have a much easier time finding their new favorite that's exclusively grown in Washington State.

"Inspiring people to enjoy Cosmic Crisp® apples in new ways is what our brand is all about," said Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer of Proprietary Variety Management, who is the company responsible for marketing the brand. "It's remarkable to have a fruit that really can be used for any type of cooking and baking. Because it is naturally slow to brown, it's really ideal for snack boards and entertaining. Now is a great time to find Cosmic Crisp® in grocery stores nationwide," she added.

The Cosmic Crisp® brand apple is the remarkable result of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University's world-class tree fruit breeding program. Classically bred and grown in Washington State, the Cosmic Crisp® is a cross of the Enterprise and Honeycrisp varieties. The large, juicy and red apple has a perfectly balanced flavor and firm texture, making it ideal for snacking, cooking, baking, and entertaining. For information and updates, visit www.cosmiccrisp.com.

