The Cosmic Crisp® Apple Brings Holiday Sparkle And A Fresh Twist On Traditions

Publication in Martha Stewart Living and Better Homes & Gardens' Living section will showcase special recipes and seasonal decor all centered around the Cosmic Crisp® apple. The high-profile issues both hit newsstands November 13th, just before the apples ship from Washington state across the country. Expanded content will be available on the Cosmic Crisp® website and social media platforms, including how-to videos, a holiday guide and a special giveaway including a signed copy of influencer Erin McDowell's new Book On Pie . Major grocery retailers will support the campaign with in-store signage, social media content and select event activations.

"The original tree ornament was red apples," explains Kathryn Grandy, VP of Operations and Marketing for Proprietary Variety Management, the company responsible for promoting the apple to consumers. "After a bad crop year, glass ornaments were created, and the rest is history. We are bringing the apple ornament tradition back and creating new ones with the Cosmic Crisp®. Beyond recipes, its natural beauty is perfect for fresh decor," she added.

Influencers who will join Erin McDowell in spreading Cosmic Crisp® cheer include designer, stylist and TV personality Eddie Ross, and celebrity chef Chadwick Boyd. It was Boyd who created the campaign's celebrated Cosmic Crisp® Ornament Cake, which uniquely uses whole apples. Returning to the Cosmic Crisp® ambassador lineup is Chef Dan Koomoo of Crafted Yakima and lifestyle influencer Chantea McIntyre. The branded apple's partnership with uniphi for good, an agency representing former NASA astronauts will also continue.

A cross between the Honeycrisp and Enterprise varieties, Cosmic Crisp® apples are crisp, juicy and have a perfectly balanced flavor that makes it an ideal snack or ingredient for baking, cooking and juicing. The first apple to be named by consumers, "Cosmic" refers to the starlike bursts on the apple -- Mother Nature's sparkle. "Crisp" pays tribute to the Honeycrisp parentage. Cosmic Crisp® apples are naturally slow to brown and hold their flavor and texture longer than other varieties when properly stored in refrigeration. After making their debut last Winter, the apple was sold out by early Spring and has been sought-after ever since.

"This year's harvest is much larger than last, and growers are ready to ship nationwide on November 23rd, just in time for the holidays," adds Kathryn Grandy. "We receive messages from consumers every day asking when the apple will be back. The answer is: soon!" she concluded.

For a sneak peek at holiday content, click here .

About Cosmic Crisp®

The Cosmic Crisp® brand apple is the remarkable result of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University's world-class tree fruit breeding program. Classically bred and grown in Washington State, the Cosmic Crisp® is a cross of the Enterprise and Honeycrisp varieties. The large, juicy and red apple has a perfectly balanced flavor and firm texture, making it ideal for snacking, cooking, baking, and entertaining. For information and updates, visit www.cosmiccrisp.com.

