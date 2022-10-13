The Cost-effectiveness and Increasing adoption of Hybrid Cloud Service is expected to proliferate the Cloud Infrastructure Service Market | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Cloud Infrastructure Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% from 2021-2027, reaching around USD 200 billion by 2027. The analysis has been segmented into Service Types (Compute as a Service, Storage as a service, Disaster Recovery and Backup Services, Networking Service, Desktop as a Service, Managed Hosting); Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises); Industry vertical;(BFSI, IT and Communication, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others); Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid cloud); Region/Country.

The Cloud Infrastructure Service market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Cloud Infrastructure Service market. The Cloud Infrastructure Service market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Cloud Infrastructure Service market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The global cloud infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period. A series of reasons such as cost-effectiveness, scalability, and lean management are contributing to the market growth. Moving to the cloud saves the majority of the initial costs. Also, managing and updating application on the cloud is a lot cheaper, when compared to traditional ways of infrastructure. Furthermore, growing organizations are in constant requirement of more storage, optimizing resources from the cloud enables them to escape the large one-off payments of hardware and software, making operational costs minimal. Cloud is a better, faster, more powerful way to develop software and manage applications. It is a complex recipe of technologies and technical practices where application modernization, containers, and microservices mix with design thinking, agile, and SecDevOps (security, development, and operations).

COVID-19 Impact

The cloud services market forecast for 2027 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The COVID-19 outbreak has considerably boosted the growth of the cloud services market due to accelerating demand for the cloud to support several crucial digital solutions such as e-commerce and remote work, as well as entertainment platforms such as online gaming and video streaming.

The global Cloud Infrastructure Service market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on service type, the market is bifurcated into compute as a service, storage as a service, disaster recovery and backup services, networking services, and desktop as a service. Compute as a service segment grabbed the major market share and dominated the market in 2020. Cloud services provide raised business performance due to various benefits such as agile deployment, secure & storage management, and low ownership cost, utility-based sharing models, and high-level computing. However, there are some factors that are limiting the growth of the market; data security being the most significant one due to the threat of data breaches and misusage by the third party.

Based on the organization size, the market is classified into small, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. During the forecast period the small, and medium-sized enterprises are expected to witness the highest CAGR. This is mainly due to the low implementation cost of cloud services and easy execution. Also small companies don't have enough mental and physical resources to burn-in operations.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into, BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare and life science, and others. IT and telecommunications segment grabbed the major market share and dominated the market in 2020. This is mainly due to the growing requirement for software solutions in various different industry verticals, and also a requirement for managing a larger quantity of data.

Based on deployment, the cloud infrastructure service market is divided into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud segment grabbed the major market share and dominated the market in 2020 due to its cost-effectiveness, and easy availability. Also, public cloud services have gained huge traction in APAC, as enterprises seek to enhance their digital initiatives. With the pressure to achieve greater business agility and satisfy their customers, cloud computing has become the core of how many businesses operate nowadays. Organizations are working on optimizing both application performance and ensuring a good customer experience.

Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the cloud infrastructure services industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (The United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America); Europe (The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World. North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of growing construction activities in countries like the USA and Canada. These emerging economies are growing their middle-class populations in bustling urban centers, putting ever-increasing demands on Construction and design operations to build new and improved infrastructure, and also growing demand for smart cities.

The major players targeting the market include

Amazon.com Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Alibaba Cloud

Rackspace Inc.

Oracle Corporation

VMware Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

CenturyLink Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Cloud Infrastructure Service market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Cloud Infrastructure Service market?

Which factors are influencing the Cloud Infrastructure Service market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Cloud Infrastructure Service market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Cloud Infrastructure Service market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Cloud Infrastructure Service market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16% Market size 2028 ~USD 200 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, Rackspace Inc., Oracle Corporation, VMware Inc., Fujitsu Limited, CenturyLink Inc.. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Service Types; By Organization Size; By Industry vertical, By Deployment; By Region/Country

