DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the Wind Power industry "The Cost of Land-Based Wind Turbines Are Now Competitive With Fossil Fuels in Most Places"

With increasing public pressure to focus on clean energy sources, new ventures have tried to capitalise on the widespread power of wind. While investors have often focused on the Godzilla-sized offshore wind turbines, however, they have often overlooked the more affordable and hassle-free potential of smaller, land-based turbines, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.



The cost of land-based turbines are now competitive with fossil fuels in most places, according to BloombergNEF. Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems now has 96 gigawatts under service contracts, and there could be a demand for another 150 GW of onshore installations in Europe in the coming years. In the USA, meanwhile, the temporary tax credit on turbine production is due to expire soon, producing a rush to start new wind-energy projects this year.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "The Cost of Land-Based Wind Turbines Are Now Competitive With Fossil Fuels in Most Places"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

