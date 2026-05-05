The Cost of Menopause (As a Dollar Figure)

A New Study by Menoveda Finds Menopause Costs Women an Astronomical Amount Every Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It is difficult to gauge the cost that a lifestyle or health shift can have on a person. Women's health and wellness brand Menoveda conducted a recent study that attempted to do just that by putting an estimated dollar figure on the true "cost" that menopause creates for women annually. The takeaway for Menoveda owner Tamanna Singh is for more companies to focus on solutions that empower women and keep them supported and effective through this natural phase of life.

The study surveyed women aged 40 to 55 living in cities across India. The sample group was asked about their workplace productivity and policies, physical and mental health, and how their menopause journey had impacted their desire to stay at their jobs. The resulting data led to the estimate that menopause leads to an economic cost of $150 billion every year. This is primarily due to a combination of lost productivity and healthcare costs incurred by women during this important but oft-overlooked phase.

"Every woman on this planet will undergo menopause at some point in her life," said Singh. "They will be spending one-third of their life in this phase. But menopause, a crucial part of a woman's life, is often overlooked in our society. It is not just a biological change; it is a reflection of societal shifts, familial dynamics, and personal transformations."

These truths echo as strongly in American culture as they do half a world away in India. The solution, as far as Singh and her team see it, is to invest in empowering women to successfully manage menopause, not as a problem but as a natural progression of life.

"Menopause shouldn't mean choosing between hormone pills or suffering in silence," the CEO said. "At Menoveda, we offer women a third path — one that's plant-based, non-hormonal, and rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom."

Menoveda has done more than create nutraceutical formulas. It has created an entire menopause support experience . This helps women diagnose and understand their symptoms. It matches their real needs with specific natural products designed to give their body the nutrients needed not just to survive but to thrive.

"We're proud to bring women relief that's natural, safe, and designed for long-term well-being," Singh concluded. "What we've built at Menoveda is a beautiful synthesis of Ayurvedic wisdom, scientific fact, and rigorous clinical proof. It is a unique, naturally-focused form of femtech that we are proud to offer as India's gift to empower women around the world to seize every opportunity, even as they walk through this natural part of their lives."

About Menoveda LifeSciences

Menoveda LifeSciences was founded in 2022 in Delhi, India, by Mrs. Tamanna Singh and her husband Gautam Singh. Tamanna went through her own personal struggle with perimenopause. Since then, Singh and her professional and growing team have built the company into a first-of-its-kind menopause wellness brand that is successfully integrating the traditional Indian wisdom of Ayurveda with strong scientific knowledge, accuracy, and support. The result is a brand by women, for women, that is redefining and uncomplicating menopause for customers around the world. Learn more at menoveda.com .

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SOURCE Menoveda