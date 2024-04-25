The Coterie announces the achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

This achievement provides further evidence of The Coterie's commitment to rigorous security standards

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coterie, a leading provider of software products for investors and managers of alternative assets, today announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in recognition of its internal security, operations, and controls. This achievement further affirms The Coterie's commitment to protecting customers' sensitive information and maintaining the highest levels of information security.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) established the security standards for SOC 2. It is a rigorous evaluation which assesses an organization's security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. These categories are measured both at a particular moment and over a period of time.

The Coterie underwent a significant audit, conducted by Insight Assurance to ensure its compliance with the security standards required for the SOC 2 framework. Its successful completion shows that The Coterie has successfully implemented rigorous controls, standards, and practices to protect sensitive customer data.

"We are very proud to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. The Coterie has always been focused on protecting our customers' data and this achievement further reflects our commitment," said Ethan Agarwal, CEO of The Coterie.

About The Coterie

The Coterie is a fintech company that helps GPs and LPs of alternative assets manage their investors and investments. The products include automated subscription documents, AML/KYC, capital call management, and performance reporting. The Coterie has raised $50 million in capital from top VCs including Andreesen Horowitz, Initialized Capital, Pear VC and Google's Gradient Ventures and angel investors including Doordash founder Stanley Tang and Naval Ravikant.

Inquiries regarding The Coterie: [email protected]

Website: thecoterie.co

