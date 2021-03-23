The Cotton Companies Newest Development, Highside Market, Opening in Columbus, Georgia This Fall

Established in 2016, The Cotton Companies is an innovative sustainable-minded real estate organization in Columbus, Georgia that provides real estate development services, 3rd party coordination services and real estate investment consulting. The firm's President, Chris Woodruff, has a strong tie to Columbus' past with his ancestors arriving in the city in the 1840's and developing much of what the city is today. This, combined with over twenty years of experience in commercial and residential real estate, have resulted in Chris and The Cotton Companies being one of the most innovative development firms in the Southeast. Through their services, the company is able to create real estate assets that positively impact the community in which they do business through adaptive reuse conversions that honor architectural, cultural and historical context. The Cotton Companies is continuing to build off their mission of creating developments that provide a sound financial return, are aesthetically pleasing, rooted in history, culture, people and place and enhance the community with their newest transformative development, Highside Market.

"The Cotton Companies has been a driver behind some of the recent revitalization of Columbus' Uptown neighborhood, resulting in alluring destinations that exude both history and charm", says Chris Woodruff, President of The Cotton Companies. "Highside Market is meant to further that growth and serve as an epicenter for community and meaningful experiences for Columbus and beyond."

Opening its first phase this Fall, Highside Market will serve as the central connection point for residents and visitors of Columbus. The 55,000 square foot mixed-use destination with four distinct retail, dining, work and gathering spaces will transform the historical site into a thriving community epicenter made for everyone. Highside Market will feature 1.8 acres of full service, dine-in and fast casual restaurants, 20,000 square feet of retail, 10,300 square feet of office space, a green space park and outdoor lounges. Each thoughtfully designed common space will be complemented by a curated collection of programs, events and on-site activations that will bring patrons and visitors together to connect, network and be inspired.

Highside Market's flagship structure, the 211 Building, was built in 1939 and previously operated as the premier auto dealership in Columbus for 55 years. A central point that will hum with activity - people eating, shopping, mingling, working and connecting - the building's ground floor will include a bakery, two dine-in restaurants, and an eclectic mix of retail market stalls with office space, pop up space for events and workshops occupying the first floor. An adjacent, circa 1959 Brutalist bank building will be repurposed and transformed into the 201 Building. The former bank building will take on a new life on one of the most high-traffic, high-energy corners in Columbus with a ground floor restaurant, basement bar, and second floor retail or art gallery space. An outdoor common area will provide an added venue for relaxing, gathering and socializing. A ground-up, newly constructed building, the 207 Building, will be home to great food and inviting energy with a ground floor restaurant with expansive windows and sun drenched space, as well as a second story bar with a rooftop deck overlooking 13th Street and the outdoor lounge areas below. The development is completed by the Highside Park and Event Space, a 7,000 square foot urban park with a pop-up airstream bar that will be serving food and libations throughout the day. Each building on the property is easily accessible by foot, bicycle and car with easy and convenient parking located throughout.

Highside Market will open in its first phase in Columbus, Georgia this September at 201 13th Street, Columbus, Georgia 31901. The property is currently leasing and a lineup of dining, retail, and more will be unveiled in the coming months. Highside Market is part of the Cotton Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund. For more information on leasing or investments, contact The Cotton Companies at (706) 341-1833.

About Highside Market: Opening its first public phase in September 2021, Highside Market is an urban infill and adaptive reuse mixed use development located at the crossroads of 13th Street and 2nd Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Highside Market will act as the epicenter for community and meaningful culinary, aesthetic, cultural and relational experiences. Highside will reimagine a typical marketplace combining retail, dining, office and unique gathering space across a 1.8 acre site. The development will include over 55,000 square feet of leasable area, to include retail, restaurant and office space. 201 13th Street, Columbus, Georgia 31901. http://highsidemarket.com

About Cotton Companies: Founded in 2016, The Cotton Companies is a Columbus-based real estate development and investment firm that creates community, human connection, and prosperity through the built environment. They focus on commercial development, stabilized asset investment, and adaptive reuse conversions that honor architectural, cultural, and historic context. Their flexible, entrepreneurial, and aggressive approach to real estate development focuses on adaptive reuse, sustainability, and transformative change. The end result is an asset that provides a sound financial return, is aesthetically pleasing, rooted in its history, culture, people, and place, and enhances the community it calls home. https://www.thecottoncompanies.com

