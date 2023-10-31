The Council for Disability Awareness names Bob Herum as Interim President

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for Disability Awareness is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Herum as Interim President. This decision was made by The Board of Directors following the untimely death of President, Carol Harnett who died on August 11, 2023.

Bob Herum brings extensive knowledge and experience to the role. As a founder of Executive Benefits Brokerage, LLC and former 2nd Vice President of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., he is widely recognized in the disability insurance field. His leadership includes being a past member of The CDA board, two tenures as President of the International Disability Society (IDIS), and his role as past chair of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) Disability Insurance Advisory Group.

Jordan Jordanov, CDA Board Chair and VP at American Fidelity, along with Scott Delisi, CDA Vice Chair and VP at Ameritas, stated: "On behalf of the entire Board and The CDA management team, we express our deep gratitude for Bob's commitment to stepping into this role and leading the organization forward."

About the Council for Disability Awareness (CDA)
The Council for Disability Awareness is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the American workforce understand the impact of absence from work on their incomes and financial plans. The CDA engages in communications, research, and educational activities that provide information and helpful resources to consumers, employers, advisors, and others who are concerned about the impact illnesses, injuries, and life events have on people's incomes and financial futures. Information is offered at disabilitycanhappen.org, blog.disabilitycanhappen.org, and the consumer site, realitycheckup.info

