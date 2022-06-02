The counseling software solution designed for counselors by counselors

ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicat announced the general availability of Medicat One Counseling in San Diego today at ACHA 2022. Medicat is a sponsor of the annual conference for advancing the health of college students and campus communities.

Medicat One Counseling is the latest product in Medicat's suite of software solutions built on the industry-leading software platform, Medicat One. After a successful beta launch and early customer adoption, the all-new counseling software solution is feature rich and ready for market.

Designed for counselors by counselors, the advanced technology, optimized features, and intuitive design of Medicat One Counseling supports and streamlines the entire clinic workflow empowering counselors to better care for student wellbeing and success. The fully integrated, cloud-based platform and client portal support comprehensive care and success while protecting counseling documentation with restricted permissions.

Innovative features include:

Advanced calendar & waitlists

Optimized documentation & note review

Supervision-Training Environment

World-class Business Intelligence Reporting

Role-based Dashboards

Case & Risk Management

Outreach Event Management

Integrated Client Portal & Self-scheduling/Check-in

"Medicat's commitment to providing a world-class counseling solution, combined with extensive field research and the active collaboration with our Product Advisory Council, has empowered our developers to create a solution that is truly designed for counselors by counselors," said Isabella Vickers, Licensed Professional Counselor and Director of Marketing & Product Requirements for Medicat. "The advanced features and intuitive design show a deep understanding of counselors' needs and clinical and operational workflows."

Medicat One Counseling, the latest release on the Medicat One platform, is being implemented at college and university counseling centers across the country. Previously released modules include Immunization Compliance Management and Business Intelligence Reporting powered by Tableau®, which have already been adopted by hundreds of customers. By constantly investing in product development and security, Medicat continues to provide innovative solutions that are highly secure, scalable, and easy to use.

"The release of this product is a major milestone for counseling clinics," said Daryl Rolley, CEO. "Only Medicat One Counseling delivers the advanced features and functionality counselors need with Business Intelligence Reporting powered by Tableau®, to put crucial, actionable insights right at counselors' fingertips for better clinical and operational decisions."

To learn more and schedule a demo, visit www.medicat.com/counseling

About ACHA

"Through advocacy, research and education, ACHA stands at the forefront of issues that impact the health and wellness of our college students." The American College Health Association represents over 700 institutions of higher education and 20 million college students. Learn more: www.ACHA.org

About Medicat

Medicat is the leading provider of college health EHR and delivers the latest cloud- based Counseling and fully integrated Client Portal technology and intuitive design for an incomparable user experience. Medicat's hosted solution sets the industry standard – 99.99% Service Level Guarantee. Specializing in workflow efficiency and seamless transition from other EHRs or paper- based systems, Medicat brings the benefits of going digital to every campus.

