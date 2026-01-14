THE COUNSELORS OF REAL ESTATE NAMES NEW PRESIDENT

Shea Shumpert is Only the Fourth Leader in the Organization's 72-Year History

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counselors of Real Estate, a global organization of commercial property advisors, has named Shea Shumpert president of the 72-year-old organization. Shumpert succeeds Mary Walker Fleischmann who led the group for 33 years.

Formerly the Chief Administrative Officer, Shumpert will be responsible for the administration and management of the 900-member organization, including its member programs and services, initiatives, policy development, personnel and fiscal management, strategic planning, and the CRE® Foundation.

Shea Shumpert

Shumpert, who initially joined the Counselor organization in 1997, will work closely with the Global Chair of the Board, Leadership Team, Executive Committee, and the leaders of CRE® committees and task forces. She'll also collaborate with other association management professionals that represent commercial real estate and allied organizations.

"I'm honored to accept the role of President of The Counselors of Real Estate as this organization has long been a beacon of thought leadership and problem solving in our industry," said Shumpert. "Our team will lead us into a new era of innovation and collaboration as we focus on member engagement, member benefits and, most importantly, member growth."

"The Counselors of Real Estate's strength lies in the diversity of thought and experience among our distinguished members," said 2025 Global Chair John Hentschel, CRE®. "Shea understands this and will work collectively to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. She'll harness the memberships' collective knowledge to develop initiatives to not only advance our individual businesses, but also to contribute positively to the industry and the communities Counselors serve."

About The Counselors of Real Estate®

The Counselors of Real Estate is a global organization of commercial property advisors from leading real estate and appraisal firms, as well as real property experts in corporate real estate, finance, law, academia, and government. Experienced, innovative, and credentialed problem solvers, Counselors reside in 22 countries, practice in many more, and offer expertise in 60 real estate disciplines across all asset classes. Each has earned the prestigious CRE (Counselor of Real Estate) designation. For more information on The Counselors of Real Estate and how to apply for membership, visit CRE.org.

SOURCE The Counselors Of Real Estate