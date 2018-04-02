The Countdown Begins: Only 13 Days Until the 10th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is gearing up to host the 10th anniversary of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will be held in Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from April 16th to 28th, 2018. The free-to-attend event is set to bring together famous Jiu-Jitsu competitors from within the UAE and across the world to battle it out on the mats over the course of 13 days. To share the latest updates on the most prestigious event of its kind in the world, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has launched a dedicated website which features details on match schedules, activities and workshops taking place at the championship.

This year's edition not only celebrates a decade of champions, but also coincides with the Year of Zayed, which highlights the life and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE. Aligned with the core values of the Year of Zayed which include respect, human development, wisdom and sustainability, the championship will see a record number of participants both locally and globally across male and female categories. Furthermore, through the continued effort by the Government of the UAE and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation to support people of determination to compete on an international level, spectators will also witness an unprecedented amount of participation from athletes in the Para Jiu-Jitsu category. This year the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has launched the 'Champion Within', an initiative that aims to inspire people to find the hero inside them through discovering their true potential. With the world's best Jiu-Jitsu athletes competing at the event, and plenty of the UAE's very own talent also taking part and making the nation proud, both Jiu-Jitsu practitioners and spectators alike will feel inspired to positively motivate the next generation of Heroes, as every attendee is invited to tell their story about what brings out their own champion within and encouraged to try the sport for the first time.

Events, prizes and celebrations

A strong new addition to this year's line-up of exciting features includes the first-ever 'King of the Mat' competition. The event - which is one of the most hotly-anticipated of the year - will see previous championship winners of the past 9 years of the Abu Dhabi World Pro competition come together to compete against each other. With such a prestigious list of winners - including Rafael Mendes, Rodolfo Vieira, Leandro Ro, Buchecha, to name just a few - it's bound to be an edge-of-your-seat event for spectators, with some truly impressive Jiu-Jitsu taking place, not to mention a $200,000 prize to be shared between the medallists of the three weight divisions - light, middle, and heavyweight - up for grabs.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will offer unprecedented prizes this year as a whole, with more than $1 million to be won in prize money. It's not just the competitors who will head home as winners, though: event guests and spectators will all have the chance to win exciting prizes as well, from the chance to take home a brand-new Range Rover Evoque, and daily giveaways, to other social media competitions on the ground throughout the event.

13 days of celebrations

This year's Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is more than a world-renowned competition, it's also a celebratory festival that promises fun for the entire family, as they cheer on their favourite athletes. There will be plenty of activations throughout the event, from a spectacular opening ceremony and prize-giving ceremony, to a show by the Abu Dhabi Police K9 Unit, and plenty more. For Jiu-Jitsu fans, champions, and spectators looking for a quick bite between the matches, there are over nine different food trucks and kiosks to choose from, offering various different types of cuisines to satisfy everyone's tastes.

Among the top participating international athletes this year are Adolfo Correia, Ruben Lemos - the top ranked players in Africa; Youngam Noh and Joao Carlos Kuraoka - the champions of Asia; Krzysztof Flak and Adam Wardzinski from Europe; Matthew Leighton and Jonathan Satava from North America; Lachlan Giles and Ben Hodgkinson from Oceania; and Igor Silva and Jose Lima from South America.

On a local level, the championship will see the participation of Faisal AlKetbi, Talib Saleh, Obaid Al Kaabi, Ahmed Alketbi, Zayed Obaid AlKaabi, Musabbeh Al Kateri, Abdulla Aljneibi, Omar Al Mesmari, Mohamed Alamri, Hamdan Ahmed Alblooshi, Sultan Al Ali, Mariam Al Ameri, and Zahra Al Hashmi. In the Para Jiu-Jitsu category, Khalifa Mohammed will be among the athletes of note.

A number of clubs from the UAE will also be participating, including Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy (#5 globally), Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club (#8 globally), and Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club (#9 globally).

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is sponsored by the UAE Ministry of Interior as a Government Partner; Official Media Partner Abu Dhabi Media; Strategic Partner Palm Sports; Lifestyle Developer Emaar; Exclusive Automobile Partner Premier Motors of Al Tayers Motors - Land Rover; as Diamond Partners Ministry of the Interior and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank; Official Sport Channel Abu Dhabi Sports; Content Partner Sky News Arabia; Energy Partner ADNOC; Gold partners Department of Tourism & Culture, Al Massaood, Emirates Global Aluminium; Dolphin Energy, Cavallo (Louzan fashion), Aafaq and ADASI; Supporting Partners Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK); along with Silver Partners Tawazun Economic Council, Senaat General Holding Corporation, Al Khajja Holding Group, United Al Saqr group and Lulu International Group.

Those interested in signing up for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship can do so online before the 10 of April on https://events.uaejjf.org/event/89.

Follow the latest news and updates on players on the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship app UAEJJF, now available on iOS and Android.

About the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation

With the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation was established in November 2012 as the official authority for Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE.

The Federation plays a leading role in supporting Jiu-Jitsu and contributing to build a strong generation of UAE athletes to excel at the local and international levels. The Federation's role is to implement policies that develop the sport in collaboration with various government entities, educational institutions and other partners in order to advance the sport locally, regionally and globally.

For more information, please visit http://www.uaejjf.com.

