The Countdown To FIME Is On! The Leading Event Platform For The Medical Device Industry In The Americas Kicks Off In 2 Weeks

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In just two weeks, FIME, the largest medical trade show of the Americas, returns to Miami for its 30th annual event. From September 1-3, 2021, FIME will showcase new products and supplies, facilitate new supplier partnerships, inform and educate attendees on all the latest trends and opportunities within the global medical device and equipment market space.

Registration to attend the event is free, and global event organizer Informa Markets has partnered with local health professionals who will be available to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to interested attendees on site.

More than 400 exhibitors from around the globe are confirmed to fill the halls of the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), including dedicated country pavilions from Argentina, Colombia, Korea, Peru and Poland, showcasing cutting-edge device innovations and solutions. FIME gathers thousands of medical device and equipment dealers and distributors, as well as other healthcare professionals from across North, South and Central America.

FIME is organized in accordance with Informa's AllSecure health and safety standards, and will follow all local government and city guidelines, including requiring all attendees always wear a mask while inside the Convention Center, regardless of vaccination status. The Miami Beach Convention Center has implemented the most stringent protocols and staff training for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention in order to keep all that enter safe.

In addition, FIME will host an onsite pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic within the MBCC. Appointments are not necessary, and all registered attendees and exhibitors can walk-in and choose to receive either the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"We pride ourselves on creating an event that is rich and robust in content, networking opportunities and knowledge-sharing," said Gil Alejo, Exhibition Director for FIME. "We have planned FIME 2021 with the utmost care and caution, to ensure our attendees' needs are met, expectations are exceeded and hope to serve as an example to our industry colleagues and peers."

About FIME:

FIME is the Americas' leading medical trade fair and exhibition, gathering hundreds of global medical device and equipment manufacturers and suppliers, and thousands of dealers, distributors and other healthcare professionals from across the United States and Latin America. The event also hosts several multidisciplinary educational business conferences. For more information, please visit www.fimeshow.com .

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media contacts:

Gracia Larrain Latiffe Ghanem [email protected] [email protected] 305 205 5270 305 479 0279

SOURCE FIME