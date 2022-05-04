The Counter Introduces the Savory New Portobello Mushroom Burger

Enjoy this Hearty Burger at The Counter for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counter is taking layers of mouthwatering flavors to the next level with the new Portobello Mushroom Burger. For a limited time, guests can sink their teeth into this savory dish, while quenching their thirst with special beverage features that complement this satisfying meal. The Portobello Mushroom Burger is available now through July 31st.

Guests can now enjoy this limited time burger:

Layers of Flavor and Texture Abound in this Savory New Portobello Mushroom Burger! Tweet this Portobello Mushroom Burger

Portobello Mushroom Burger - All-natural juicy angus beef with baby spinach, tomatoes, marinated savory portobello mushroom, provolone cheese, and roasted red peppers, drizzled with a tangy balsamic fig glaze. Served on a multigrain bun with a side of garlic aioli and balsamic fig glaze.

Beverage choices abound for pairing with this hearty new burger, from a light and crisp glass of Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay to a refreshing Blue Moon wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel. For Mule fans, The Counter is featuring the Stoli Trio at participating locations. Guests can select their favorite flavor combination with the Strawberry Mule, the Orange Peach Mule or the Tiki Tiki Mule made with Mango Puree.



"We're thrilled to introduce this new limited time burger that is sure to satisfy our guests", said Lindsay Seli, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of The Counter. "The Portobello Mushroom Burger offers an abundance of flavor and texture while highlighting the quality of our all-natural angus beef."

About The Counter

Founded in 2003, the mission of The Counter® was to challenge the traditional burger joint. The Counter® provides a fresh, unconventional approach to creating the ultimate burger, offering over a million possible burger combinations with a choice from 9 proteins, 12 distinct cheeses, 31 signature toppings, 20 unique sauces and 11 types of buns or fresh greens. The Counter® offers a full-service, casual dining experience in an inviting space with industrial décor and upbeat music. The Counter was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries. For more information about The Counter®, visit www.TheCounter.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

SOURCE The Counter