The Country Music Association Announces "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" Nominees

Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde revealed select nominees on ABC's "Good Morning America" today, live from their Times Square studio in New York, followed by a performance of "If I Know Me" by Morgan Wallen . Immediately following the broadcast, Wallen and Midland visited Billboard 's Times Square studio to reveal the remaining eight CMA Awards categories in addition to the CMA Broadcast Awards finalists on Billboard 's Twitter and YouTube , as well as CMA's Twitter and YouTube .

"This year, we have the privilege of honoring Country legends, new and emerging talent and even artists from outside our genre," says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "The breadth of Country Music's landscape is evident in this year's nominations, and we can't wait to celebrate our deserving nominees in November."

MAREN MORRIS – SIX NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year ("GIRL"), Album of the Year (GIRL), Song of the Year ("GIRL"), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year ("All My Favorite People"), Music Video of the Year ("GIRL")

Morris tops this year's CMA Awards nominations with six, adding to her previous 10 nominations and one win. She scores her fourth nomination for Female Vocalist and third nomination in Musical Event of the Year for "All My Favorite People" featuring Brothers Osborne, produced by Morris and busbee. This marks her second nomination in four categories – Single, Album, Song and Music Video of the Year. "GIRL" was written by Morris and first-time nominees Sarah Aarons and Kurstin. The single was also mixed and produced by Kurstin. The album was produced by busbee, Morris and Kurstin. First-time nominee Dave Meyers directed the music video for "GIRL."

BROTHERS OSBORNE – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year ("Burning Man"), Vocal Duo of the Year, Musical Event of the Year ("All My Favorite People"), Music Video of the Year ("Burning Man")



The reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year returns to this year's ballot vying for the title for the fifth consecutive year – a trophy they've claimed for the last three years. This marks the brothers' first nomination for Single and second nod for Music Video of the Year, both for their featured performance on Bentley's "Burning Man." They won Music Video in 2017 for "It Ain't My Fault." The duo earns their second nomination for Musical Event of the Year with Morris' "All My Favorite People."

DIERKS BENTLEY – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year ("Burning Man"), Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year ("Burning Man")

Adding three nominations to his previous 24 nods and three wins, "Burning Man" earns Bentley his third nominations in both Single and Music Video of the Year. The single features Brothers Osborne, was produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randall and Arturo Buenahora, Jr. and mixed by first-time nominee F. Reid Shippen. The video was directed by Wes Edwards.

ERIC CHURCH – THREE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (Desperate Man), Music Video of the Year ("Some Of It")



With 25 prior nominations and three wins under his belt, Church claims his third nomination for both Entertainer and Music Video of the Year for "Some Of It," which was directed by Reid Long. He also earns his fourth nomination for Album of the Year with Desperate Man produced by Jay Joyce and Buenahora, Jr.

LUKE COMBS – THREE NOMINATIONS

Song of the Year ("Beautiful Crazy"), Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year ("Brand New Man")

Combs garners three nominations on top of his previous three, nabbing his second nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year. He is a first-time nominee in Song of the Year for "Beautiful Crazy," co-written with Wyatt B. Durrette III and first-time nominee Robert Williford. He also secures a first-time nod for Musical Event of the Year with "Brand New Man" alongside Country Music Hall of Fame inductees and the most awarded artists in CMA history – Brooks & Dunn.

DAN + SHAY – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year ("Speechless"), Album of the Year (Dan + Shay), Vocal Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay tally three nominations alongside their previous seven. This marks their sixth consecutive nomination for Vocal Duo and their first nomination for Album of the Year. Dan + Shay was produced by Hendricks and the duo's Dan Smyers. They also earn their second nomination in Single of the Year with "Speechless," produced by Smyers and Hendricks and mixed by Jeff Juliano. Smyers earns his second Song of the Year nomination for "Tequila" with co-writers Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds.

SCOTT HENDRICKS – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year ("God's Country"), Single of the Year ("Speechless"), Album of the Year (Dan + Shay)

Hendricks adds to his 16 prior nominations with three additional nods, claiming an Album of the Year nomination for his production work on Dan + Shay alongside Smyers. This marks his ninth nomination for Album, a category he's won twice previously. He also secures two Single of the Year nominations for Shelton's "God's Country" produced by Hendricks and mixed by Justin Niebank, and Dan + Shay's "Speechless," produced by Smyers and Hendricks and mixed by Juliano.

DANN HUFF – THREE NOMINATIONS

Album of the Year (Center Point Road), Musical Event of the Year ("Brand New Man"), Musical Event of the Year ("What Happens In A Small Town")

Huff is a 35-time CMA Awards nominee and five-time winner adding three nominations to his roster. His two nominations for Musical Event of the Year mark his first-ever nods in the category for his production work on "Brand New Man" performed by Brooks & Dunn (with Combs) and "What Happens In A Small Town" performed by Brantley Gilbert and first-time nominee Lindsay Ell. 2019 is the first year producers are being honored in the Musical Event category. He nabs his 11th nomination for Album of the Year with Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road, alongside co-producers Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes and Cleve Wilson—with the last two being first-time nominees.

GREG KURSTIN – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year ("GIRL), Album of the Year (GIRL), Song of the Year ("GIRL")

Kurstin is a first-time CMA Awards nominee garnering nods in Single, Song and Album of the Year. He's nominated as a songwriter, producer and mix engineer for Morris' song "GIRL" on the album GIRL. He co-wrote the song with Morris and Aarons.

KACEY MUSGRAVES – THREE NOMINATIONS

Song of the Year ("Rainbow"), Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year ("Rainbow")

With 15 previous nominations and three wins to her credit, Musgraves claims her sixth nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year. She earns a fourth nomination in Song of the Year for "Rainbow" with co-writers Natalie Hemby and Shane McAnally. She last won the category in 2014 with "Follow Your Arrow." "Rainbow" also nabs Musgraves' third nomination for Music Video of the Year, directed by first-time nominee Hannah Lux Davis.

BLAKE SHELTON – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year ("God's Country"), Musical Event of the Year ("Dive Bar"), Music Video of the Year ("God's Country")

Shelton adds three nominations to his prior 25, claiming his fifth nomination for Single and fourth for Music Video with "God's Country," produced by Hendricks and mixed by Niebank. The music video was directed by first-time nominee Sophie Muller. This marks Shelton's fourth nomination in Musical Event of the Year for "Dive Bar" with Garth Brooks. Shelton is a nine-time CMA Awards winner.

CHRIS STAPLETON – THREE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year ("Millionaire"), Male Vocalist of the Year

With 16 prior nominations and 10 wins, Stapleton earns his fifth nod for Male Vocalist of the Year, a category he's won consecutively since 2015. He scores his third nomination for Single of the Year with "Millionaire" produced by Dave Cobb and Stapleton, mixed by Vance Powell. This marks Stapleton's fourth nomination for Entertainer of the Year.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD – THREE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (Cry Pretty), Female Vocalist of the Year



30-time CMA Awards nominee and seven-time winner Underwood claims her second nomination for Entertainer of the Year, first securing the nod in 2016. She nabs a 14th consecutive nomination for Female Vocalist, a title she's won five times, including in 2018. This marks her fifth nomination for Album of the Year with Cry Pretty, produced by Underwood and first-time nominees David Garcia and Jim Jonsin.

Carrie Underwood hosts "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony. Country Music's Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.

Media and publicist credential applications for "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" are located at CMAPress.com .

Winners of "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot will be emailed to CMA members Tuesday, Oct. 1 . Voting for the CMA Awards final ballot ends Thursday, Oct. 24 (6:00 PM/CT). All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alex Rudzinski is the Director, and David Wild is the Head Writer.

"THE 53RD ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" – FINAL NOMINEES (by ballot category order):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall , Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
"GIRL" – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
"God's Country" – Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
"Millionaire" – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb , Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Producers: , Chris Stapleton Mix Engineer: "Speechless" – Dan + Shay

Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producers

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Producers: David Garcia , Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Producers: Jay Joyce , Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

GIRL – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Maren Morris , Greg Kurstin

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

"Beautiful Crazy"

Songwriters: Luke Combs , Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

"GIRL"

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

"God's Country"

Songwriters: Devin Dawson , Jordan Schmidt , Michael Hardy

"Rainbow"

Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally , Kacey Musgraves

"Tequila"

Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

"All My Favorite People" – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

Producers: Maren Morris, busbee

"Brand New Man" – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

Producer: Dann Huff

"Dive Bar" – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

Producer: Garth Brooks

"Old Town Road (Remix)" – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor , Atticus Matthew Ross

"What Happens In A Small Town" – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Producer: Dann Huff

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

, Guitar Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards

"GIRL" – Maren Morris

Director: Dave Meyers

"God's Country" – Blake Shelton

Director: Sophie Muller

Director: "Rainbow" – Kacey Musgraves

Director: Hannah Lux Davis

Director: Hannah Lux Davis "Some Of It" – Eric Church

Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

"THE 53RD ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

NATIONAL

"The Blair Garner Show" (Blair Garner and "Off Eric" Garner) – Westwood One

"The Bobby Bones Show" (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, "Lunchbox" Dan Chappell, and Eddie Garcia) – Premiere Networks

"The Mayor of Music Row" (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

"Nash Nights Live" (Shawn Parr and Elaina Smith) – Westwood One

and ) – Westwood One "The Storme Warren Show" (Storme Warren) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

MAJOR MARKET

"Chris Carr & Company" (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, McKaila Granning, and "Maverick" Jeffrey Bolen) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

"Mason & Remy" (Mason Schreader and "Remy" Zachary Hoesly) – WIL, St. Louis, Mo.

"The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister" (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and "Slow Joe" Wallace) – KKWF, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

"The Rob + Holly Show" (Rob Stone and Holly Hutton) – WYCD, Detroit, Mich.

"Tanner in the Morning" (Rob Tanner, Catherine Lane, Chris Allen, and "Captain Jim" Homa) – WSOC, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.

"Tony, Jake & Jenn" (Tony Russell, Jake Byron, and Jenn Hays) – KUPL, Portland, Ore.

LARGE MARKET

"Amanda and Jesse" ( Amanda Valentine and Jesse Tack ) – WUBE, Cincinnati , Ohio

"Amanda and Jesse" (Amanda Valentine and Jesse Tack) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

"J.R. and Beth in the Morning" ("J.R." Jon Jaus, Beth Boehm, and Chris Cardenas) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas

"Q Morning Crew" (Mike Wheless and Janie Carothers) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

"The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show" (Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and Jojo Meza) – KAJA, San Antonio, Texas

MEDIUM MARKET

"Clay & Company" (Clay Moden and Val Townsend) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

"The Doc Show with Jessie" (Ken "Doc" Medek and Jessie Roberts) – WGGY, Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.

"Mo & StyckMan" ("Mo" Melissa Wagner and "Styckman" Greg Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.

"Scott and Sarah in the Morning" (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio

"Tony and Kris" (Tony Randall and Kris Rochester) – WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn.

SMALL MARKET

"Barrett, Fox & Berry" (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry) – KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

"Ben & Arnie" (Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews) – WCOW, La Crosse, Wis.

"Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning" (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) – WPAP, Panama City, Fla.

"Mackey and Miles in the Morning" (Jim Mackey and Deb Miles) – WBYT, South Bend, Ind.

and ) – WBYT, , Ind. "Officer Don & DeAnn" ("Officer Don" Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington - Fayette , Ky.

"THE 53RD ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

MAJOR MARKET

KILT – Houston-Galveston, Texas

KPLX – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

WIL – St. Louis, Mo.

WKLB – Boston, Mass.

, Mass. WYCD – Detroit , Mich.

LARGE MARKET

KCYY – San Antonio, Texas

KUBL – Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

WFMS – Indianapolis, Ind.

WLHK – Indianapolis, Ind.

, Ind. WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.

MEDIUM MARKET

CKRY – Calgary, Alta.

KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

WBBS – Syracuse, N.Y.

WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn.

, Tenn. WXCY – Wilmington , Del.

SMALL MARKET

KCLR – Columbia, Mo.

KFDI – Wichita, Kan.

KKNU – Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

WBYT – South Bend, Ind.

, Ind. WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

About the CMA Awards

The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."

All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte's legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

SOURCE Country Music Association

