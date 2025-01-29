The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum to open latest installment of its exhibition American Currents: State of the Music

The annual exhibit opens Wednesday, March 5, and will highlight significant developments in country music over the past year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will offer perspective on country music's latest chapter with the opening of American Currents: State of the Music on Wednesday, March 5. The exhibit, which is included with museum admission, runs through January 2026 in the museum's ACM Gallery.

Presented annually, American Currents takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements and notable events, as determined by the museum's curators and editorial staff.

"The museum's annual American Currents exhibition examines a wide variety of music and events that took place the prior year," said Kyle Young, chief executive officer of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "Last year, we witnessed innovative collaborations, well-deserved honors and the continued expansion of country and roots-inspired music's reach to broader audiences. American Currents allows us to highlight these significant moments within the context of music history."

Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians and songwriters who figured prominently in country music in 2024. Artists represented with artifacts this year include Jessi Alexander, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Amythyst Kiah, Carin León, Shelby Lynne, Megan Moroney, Orville Peck, Post Malone, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Taylor Swift, Turnpike Troubadours, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

A section of the exhibit titled "Unbroken Circle" will highlight musical connections between younger artists and those who have influenced them or share their musical perspective. Featured artifact pairings include Wyatt Ellis and Sierra Hull, Jamey Johnson and Ella Langley, Zach Top and Keith Whitley and Kaitlin Butts and Miranda Lambert.

American Currents will also explore important country music moments in 2024, including Beyoncé's release of Cowboy Carter, as well as the year's chart-topping country albums and singles and highest-grossing tours. The exhibit features a video compilation of significant performances and events from the past year, including some of the artists mentioned above as well as Zach Bryan, Dasha, Sierra Ferrell, Rosie Flores, Wyatt Flores, Sturgill Simpson and Country Music Hall of Fame members Joe Bonsall, Toby Keith and Kris Kristofferson; as well as a touchscreen interactive highlighting key awards show moments.

