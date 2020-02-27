The Country's First Online Men's Grooming Shop, GroomingLounge.com, Celebrates 20 Years with Secret Offerings, Free Samples and Huge Discounts

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grooming Lounge, the nation's premier resource for men's grooming, has borne witness to the explosive growth of the men's grooming industry since it launched in 2000. A lot has changed since the turn of the century when the word, 'metrosexual,' was being used to describe men who cared about their appearance.

GroomingLounge.com, the first ever online men's grooming shop, celebrates 20 Years and continued growth

In the past 20 years, a cultural shift has paralleled their business growth and the larger industry growth. A close observer of these trends, Grooming Lounge, pulls annual data on how much men spend in cities throughout the US as part of their "Most Handsome Cities" list. Now, for the 20th anniversary, they have compared this data along with their own internal data and with it tell a story of a new norm.

American men spent $3.5 billion on grooming products in 2000 and are projected to spend 21.7 billion on grooming products this year. (Source: Statista.com) GroomingLounge.com's growth mirrors that trend - growing by an average of 5% every year.

"When we launched the website, the goal was to provide a resource for our beer drinking, football watching buddies who were too embarrassed to buy the skin care they needed at a department store. We had a pretty robust selection for the times - 3 of the industry's best moisturizers for men," muses GroomingLounge.com Founder Mike Gilman. "Now we carry a well-edited selection of 36 face moisturizers, 11 face serums, 17 eye creams, 7 lip balms, and 11 masks all developed specifically for men."

Beard products in particular have grown astronomically. Grooming Lounge has always kept a close eye on new products coming onto the market, most of which are sent to them for retail consideration. Since 2000, they have noticed an 800% increase in the number of beard products available. In just the past two years, 150 new beard products have been sent to the GroomingLounge.com headquarters for retail consideration.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of GroomingLounge.com, from March 1 to April 1, 2020, customers will get:

30% off (because 20% just wasn't enough for this special occasion) of all Grooming Lounge brand products with code 30for20GL

Free "Try Our Stuff" Grooming Lounge Sample Kits with any $50+ purchase with code 20yearsofHandsome

Secret Deal - Unveil Grooming Lounge's best deal ever - use code 20yearsofHandsome! when you purchase the Grooming Lounge Greatest Shave Ever Kit ($76) and receive the Grooming Lounge Core Values Kit ( $62 Value) as a free gift

About Grooming Lounge

Grooming Lounge is the country's premier destination for upscale men's grooming products, services and advice. Open 24/7 worldwide at www.groominglounge.com, the company also has iconic Barbershop & Spa locations exclusively for men in Washington, D.C. and Northern, VA, and its own line of custom-formulated Men's Grooming Products.

