The Country's Top Spot to Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day: 20 Limited Edition Types of Wings + The Hottest Wing Sauce Ever Made
Jul 26, 2022, 13:58 ET
If You Love Chicken Wings, Then You Must Be at Chicago's Jake Melnick's Corner Tap on July 29th
CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Melnick's Corner Tap, one of the Windy City's most beloved neighborhood hangouts widely known for their outstanding wings, is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day (July 29th) in a BIG way!
From Friday, July 29th through the weekend, Jake Melnick's will be serving 20 different types of wings – including the country's hottest wings made with weapons-grade peppers (yes, that's right: Jake Melnick's had to secure approval from Homeland Security and the FDA to purchase the world's hottest peppers for the original recipe.) Known as the XXXX Hot Wing, these tongue-scorchers feature four of the hottest peppers known to mankind: Habanero Peppers, Ghost Peppers – which are so spicy they have been weaponized and used in pepper spray for crowd control – Scorpion Peppers, which are twice as hot at Ghost Peppers and Reaper Peppers.
Over the years, Jake Melnick's has earned "best wings" accolades locally and nationally, including being named a Top Spot for Wings in the U.S. by the TODAY show. Jake's wings are wonderfully meaty, a little bit crispy and lacquered in the best-tasting gourmet sauces you've ever had.
Guests can celebrate the foodie holiday by indulging in the following wing flavors (many of which are available for a limited time only):
PB & J
Thai Peanut Sauce, Raspberry Chipotle Jelly
Traditional Buffalo
As classic as it gets: Medium or Spicy
Kalbi (Korean Barbeque)
Soy Sauce, Brown Sugar, Mirin & Pear
Poncho's
Grilled with Garlic & Cayenne
Thai Red Curry
Lemongrass, Galangal & Creamy Coconut
Butter Chicken
Mildly sweet with notes of Onion, Tomato, Butter & Cream
Peach Habanero
Sweet, spicy and tangy housemade Peach Habanero Chutney
Whiskey BBQ Bacon
Brown Sugar, Molasses, Bacon & Whiskey
KC BBQ
Sweet Kansas City-style BBQ Sauce
Space Truffle
Tangy Truffle Mustard & Lemon Zest
Firecracker
Sweet Chili & Sriracha
Nashville Hot
Cayenne, Chili Peppers, Honey & Vinegar
Char Sui with Hot Chinese Mustard
Sticky, sweet & salty with deep Umami undertones – a bold & vibrantly flavored wing!
Super Hot
Roasted Habanero Pepper
XXXX
Habanero Pepper, Ghost Pepper, Scorpion Pepper, Reaper Pepper
Kung Pao
Sweet, Sour & Savory with the signature tingle of heat from Sichuan Pepper
Lemon, Pepper & Honey
A hit of spice + refreshing Lemon with Honey on the side to tie it all together.
Chile Verde
Mexican Green Salsa – tart, tangy & tasty!
Mediterranean with Tzatziki
Black Pepper, Coriander, Cumin, Fennel, Garlic, Marjoram, Mint, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Olive Oil & Lemon
Wing Frites
Lemon, Parsley + served over Jake's famous Parmesan Garlic Fries
Jake Melnick's Corner Tap is located at 41 E. Superior St. in Chicago, IL.
