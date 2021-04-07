The County of Saratoga, NY, to Sell Office Building via Online Only Auction

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The County of Saratoga is currently holding an online auction for a piece of surplus real estate property known as, 31 Woodlawn Avenue. The online-only auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International will begin on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET and will continue until Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Property available via online only auction at 31Woodlawn.com

With frontage on Woodlawn Avenue and Railroad Place, this large two-story building was previously used by Saratoga County as an office building. It is comprised of roughly 10,300 square feet of useable space and boasts two parking lots.

The building has a long history. Completed in 1927, it was originally used as a clothing factory until 1936 when the County rented it from the City of Saratoga. The County then purchased the building in 1940. Since being owned by the County, the property has undergone several renovations. Today, in addition to the two floors, there is a finished basement area with offices, a conference room, kitchen area and restrooms. According to Chairman Theodore Kusnierz, "The Woodlawn Avenue building has served the needs of Saratoga County for many decades. The sale of this building and property presents a great opportunity to continue to meet the needs of the residents of the Saratoga County."

"Potential bidders can find everything they need including detailed pictures, a virtual 360-degree tour, and full descriptions of each area of the property on our website," claims Operations Manager for Auctions International RJ Klisiewicz. "Our goal in making this an online-only auction is to keep all who are involved and interested in bidding healthy and safe."

For further information and to preview this property online, visit, 31Woodlawn.com. There are specific, time-sensitive, registration requirements in place to participate in this online sale. If you are interested, please take action today.

CONTACT: RJ Klisiewicz III (Operations Manager)

OFFICE: 800-536-1401 x110

EMAIL: [email protected]

Related Images

31-woodlawn-ave-saratoga-springs-ny.jpg

31 Woodlawn Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY

Property available via online only auction at https://www.auctionsinternational.com/auction/saratoga-county-woodlawn-office-building-23732

SOURCE Auctions International, Inc.