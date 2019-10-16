The Courage to Go Forward Lands on Wall Street Journal and USA Today Bestsellers Lists

NEW YORK and HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James is pleased to announce that a year after the original publication date, The Courage to Go Forward: The Power of Micro Communities by David Cordani, president and CEO of Cigna , and Dick Traum, founder of Achilles International , landed on the USA Today and the Wall Street Journal bestsellers lists.

Book Cover

The Courage to Go Forward is an inspiring collection of stories written by two successful leaders that demonstrate the power and triumph of the human spirit and provides valuable insight into the importance of micro communities, tight-knit groups of like-minded people who can empower individuals to achieve the unimaginable. It features stories of individuals who have overcome devastating physical trauma and, through running and racing, have redefined who they are. Largely focused on the inspirational relationship between Cigna, a global health service company, and Achilles, a nonprofit helping individuals with disabilities find empowerment through mainstream athletics, The Courage to Go Forward provides a powerful example of how corporate and non-profit partners together can enact change.

Although Cordani and Traum come from very different backgrounds, they have a similar set of passions – athletics and societal change – that eventually brought them together. In their latest endeavor, they come together to write The Courage to Go Forward to outline a "recipe" for building micro communities and highlight examples of what can be achieved when they are formed. They've found that there's no one-size-fits-all approach to helping people. But they've seen how passionate, mobilized micro communities can come together to fill gaps our societal systems cannot on their own. These systems are typically designed for the "average" person– micro communities come together to meet the unique needs of individuals.

"It is incredibly meaningful and energizing to see the book continue to resonate with people and reach new audiences. Our goal was to start a dialogue and bring people together by sharing the inspiring stories of the athletes profiled in the book. I am hopeful that these stories will further the conversation about micro communities and the important impact they can have on people," said Cordani.

"We have seen people accomplish what many would consider the impossible. This book is about small groups supporting others, developing friendships and setting goals and it's incredible to demonstrate and highlight the energy and spirit of those micro communities within this book," said Traum.

The Courage to Go Forward offers a combination of important business lessons and powerful inspiration that should be required reading for anyone who wants to drive positive societal change. Cordani and Traum encourage readers to confront their fears, set new goals beyond their perceived limitations and forge paths they may not have pursued alone.

All proceeds from the sale of the book go to Achilles to support their programs and athletes.

About the Authors:

David Cordani became president and CEO of a global health service company, Cigna, at age 42. He is a prominent voice addressing key health challenges, such as empowering individuals to manage their health, innovating new value-based models of care, and partnering with physicians to focus on integrated care and improved clinical quality. Cordani earned a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M, and an MBA from the University of Hartford. Cordani is also an accomplished athlete, having completed more than 125 triathlons. He has devoted countless hours to serving as a running guide for wounded veterans through his involvement with Achilles International. Cordani currently resides in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

After losing his leg at age 24, Dick Traum became the first runner to complete a marathon with a prosthetic leg when he crossed the finish line at the 1976 New York City Marathon. Subsequently in 1983, he founded Achilles International, whose mission is to enable people with all types of disabilities to participate in mainstream running events. Today, Achilles has over 110 chapters in 41 countries. Traum has a BS, MBA and Ph.D. from the Stern School of Business, New York University. Prior to Achilles, he was the founder and President of Personnel Metrics, Inc., (1970-2001) a consulting firm which focused on quantitative analysis in Human Resources. Traum has written an autobiography, A Victory for Humanity (WRS Publishing, 1993), and Go Achilles. He currently resides in New York City, New York.

More About This Title:

The Courage to Go Forward: The Power of Micro Communities by David Cordani and Dick Traum, released by Morgan James Publishing on July 17, 2018. The Courage to Go Forward has 165 pages and is being sold as a trade hardcover for $29.95 ISBN 978-1642791600 — and a trade paperback for $14.95 ISBN 978-1642792904.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.

(www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ellie Polack

860-902-4906

226432@email4pr.com

SOURCE Morgan James Publishing

Related Links

http://www.MorganJamesPublishing.com

