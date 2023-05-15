The Courtyard by Marriott Dayton Beavercreek Completes a Multi-Million Dollar Renovation; Hosts Grand Reopening Celebration

COVINGTON, Ky., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels, a Covington, Kentucky-based hotel management company, proudly announces a new chapter in the life of the Courtyard by Marriott Dayton Beavercreek. The 94-room hotel located at 2777 Fairfield Commons Boulevard unveiled its new look after completing a major renovation to its guest rooms and public areas. Courtyard by Marriott Dayton Beavercreek unveiled its fresh look following a $6.5 million dollar renovation that welcomes guests with a new contemporary interior design. The hotel revealed its new look with a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting celebration last week. The hotel is conveniently located near Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University, and the Nutter Center and offers easy interstate accessibility. The hotel's location is perfect for business and leisure travelers with easy access to downtown Dayton and the University of Dayton.

Ribbon Cutting

"We are looking forward to welcoming guests to our newly renovated Courtyard." Said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "It is truly a pleasure to welcome guests back in our brand new hotel as the upgrades are substantial and the reaction has been impressive."

The hotel's guestrooms were refreshed with new carpeting, furniture, artwork, wall coverings, and draperies. Guests will enjoy the Courtyard's signature features such as functional workspace, spacious bathrooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, a microwave, and a mini fridge. Other guestroom amenities include the latest in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to stream their devices through the large HDTV. The new look defines the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport inside with a modern sleek look while providing guests with outstanding services and amenities. The renovation included all guestrooms and public spaces, including the lobby, bistro, breakfast area, bar, meeting space, and fitness center.

About Courtyard

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With more than 1,250 locations in over 55 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs to travelers everywhere no matter the purpose to their trip.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 6,700 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

[email protected]

859.392-2254

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.