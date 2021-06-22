The Coury Firm Expands its OCIO Offering to Institutional Investors

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coury Firm, a privately held multi-family office and strategic business advisory platform serving select ultra-high-net worth individuals, families, and their business interests, today announced the expansion of the firm's Outsourced Chief Investment Office (OCIO) services, specifically with a focus on small- to medium-sized foundations and single family offices. The Coury Firm will serve as an extension of their teams and investment committees, enabling those organizations to gain access to a best-in-class investment office and infrastructure, optimize their human capital and realize meaningful cost synergies.

Based in Los Angeles, The Coury Firm's Asset Management group has 25 years' experience serving as the private investment office for prominent families and their related businesses and non-profits. The group's OCIO offering provides access to exclusive and unique investment opportunities, extensive quantitative portfolio modeling and risk analysis, customized research support, robust performance reporting, governance structure and continuity, and an open-architecture platform with global access.

"We are excited to be offering our distinctive investment capabilities and back-office infrastructure to an area of the institutional marketplace that we noticed was being underserved by some of the larger OCIO players, and that was the small-to-medium size foundations and single family offices," said Robertino Coury, President, Chief Investment Officer and Head of OCIO at The Coury Firm. "We can relate to these organizations extremely well having our own single family office and family foundation. Unlike many of our competitors, we find ourselves naturally bringing much more than investment expertise to the table when collaborating with our clients' teams and committees. When building an investment office that can withstand for multiple generations, we work diligently alongside a foundation or family office staff putting emphasis on operations, decision making, governance and structure which we believe is just as important as the investments."

The OCIO team at The Coury Firm consists of 11 investment professionals, including four investment committee members, with broad expertise in both public and private markets, including direct investing.

"Typically, we see a small- to medium-sized foundation or family office investment team consist of just one or two people who tend to get overwhelmed with the workload it takes to properly run an institutional investment portfolio. We bring bench strength to alleviate that burden and offer continuity and peace of mind," said Gregg Coury, CEO of The Coury Firm. "Our OCIO model is structured to provide an institutional-grade investment office to our clients – at a price point that allows them to save significant money and time so they can focus on what's most important to them."

The Coury family formed its single family office, ÉO Management, in late 2016 to manage the assets of the Coury family and their affiliated private foundation. ÉO Management is a member of the multi-family office unit of The Coury Firm, which represents a community of prominent and influential leaders that includes a global network of exclusive families, entrepreneurs, companies, and institutions.

Founded in 1984, The Coury Firm provides not only asset management to institutions, but also private wealth and business advisory services to individuals and families. The Coury Firm's Private Wealth division delivers sophisticated strategies that help families invest, grow, preserve and protect significant wealth across generations. The Business Advisory division engages with families, founders, entrepreneurs and companies by providing strategic advice on growth and exit strategies, M&A, and succession planning.

About The Coury Firm

Founded in 1984, The Coury Firm is a privately held multi-family office and strategic business advisory platform that serves select ultra-high-net worth individuals, families, and their business interests. With offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Los Angeles, CA, The Coury Firm's mission is to deliver on the critical unmet needs where matters of wealth, business, and family intersect. Learn more at www.couryfirm.com.

Media Contact

John Hanlon

JConnelly

973.796.6106

[email protected]

SOURCE The Coury Firm

Related Links

https://www.couryfirm.com

