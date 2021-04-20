The Coury Firm Multi-Family Office Expands its Leadership Team to Fuel Growth

Founded in 1984, The Coury Firm delivers sophisticated strategies that help families invest, grow, preserve and protect significant wealth and business interests across generations. The firm is unique among family offices because it has the capabilities and experience to handle not only a family's wealth, planning and governance needs, but also manage and advise on business transactions such as mergers, acquisitions, growth and exit strategies, and other strategic investment initiatives.

"The Coury Firm's multi-family office structure, inter-disciplinary teams and comprehensive approach to families and businesses create an ideal platform for advisors who need much more than a typical RIA to serve their ultra-affluent clients," said Delestienne. "As thought leaders in the independent family office space, The Coury Firm team welcomes advisors looking to convert their wealth management practices into a true multi-family office."

"With Sam and Tom leading our Business Advisory and Private Wealth divisions, we are poised to expand our bespoke, multi-faceted services to more families," said Gregg Coury, CEO of The Coury Firm. "Our firm has advised our clients on M&A transactions for nearly 40 years, and we're excited to be applying this deep expertise to expand our own business through recruitment of advisors and the acquisition of wealth management firms seeking a client-centric, multi-family office platform to grow their practices."

In addition to advising on The Coury Firm's acquisition efforts, Mr. Delestienne will oversee the firm's corporate and business advisory services for clients, providing families, founders and entrepreneurs with guidance on growth and exit strategies, financial planning and analysis, buy and sell-side acquisitions, mergers and partnerships, and refinancing activities. Mr. Delestienne was most recently Vice President of Corporate Development at Wabtec Corporation, where he led strategy and all activity related to M&A, joint ventures and divestitures.

Mr. Deutsch, Managing Director of Private Wealth and a member of the firm's Investment Committee, will provide leadership for driving growth in the Private Wealth Division. Mr. Deutsch's background includes more than 15 years of portfolio management and investment research at Neuberger Berman, Lehman Brothers, and Matrix Private Capital Group.

Last month, The Coury Firm announced that it named Clayton G. Deutsch, former CEO and President of Boston Private, to its Board of Advisors. Mr. Deutsch is providing strategic input on attracting new talent and advisory practices as the firm enters its next chapter of growth.

In addition to solving complex problems for clients, navigating multi-generational family dynamics, and developing customized planning and investment strategies, the Coury Firm also serves as a private investment office and a dedicated CIO for family offices and institutions.

About The Coury Firm

Founded in 1984, the Coury Firm is a privately held multi-family office and strategic business advisory platform that serves select ultra-high-net worth individuals, families, and their business interests. With offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Los Angeles, CA, The Coury Firm's mission is to deliver on the critical unmet needs where matters of wealth, business, and family intersect. Learn more at www.couryfirm.com.

Media Contact

John Hanlon

JConnelly

973.796.6106

[email protected]

SOURCE The Coury Firm

Related Links

https://www.couryfirm.com

