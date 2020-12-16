The Cove at Covington Town Center Breaks Ground, Bringing the First Market-Rate Multifamily Housing to the Area in 20 Years

Haven Communities looks forward to playing a significant role in the ongoing growth of Covington and is pleased to partner with Asia Capital Real Estate (ACRE) on this project, with financing provided by IberiaBank and Great Southern Bank.

"Working with the City of Covington and Newton County to bring this concept into being has been a pleasure," said Haven Communities' Founder & CEO Jay Williams. "We recognized a need for new multifamily residences in this growing market and wanted to ensure our vision was 100% aligned with that of the community. We look forward to building an apartment community that sets the standard for Covington."

The Cove at Covington Town Center is noteworthy for its use of high-quality building materials and for its above-grade construction and amenity program, all of which set it apart within the submarket. The community itself will be walkable within Covington Town Center for local shopping and entertainment outings.

The three-story, garden/urban-style community's 350 units will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plan options, along with select townhome layouts. Unit size will range from 620 to 1,945 square feet. Such variety promises to answer a diverse spread of lifestyle needs and residential preferences.

Located in the emerging mixed-use Covington Town Center, easily accessible to the City of Covington's most important economic drivers and employers including -- General Mills, Cinelease Studios – Three Ring, Facebook, Oxford College of Emory University, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Piedmont Hospital, SKC, Nisshinbo Automotive, CR Bard, Pactiv, Mannington Mills, Clarion Metals, Bridgestone and Michelin -- residents of The Cove at Covington Town Center will find themselves at the center of a major employment and attraction hub. The community is right off Interstate 20 which is convenient for getting to and from the greater Atlanta area.

Featured on site are premium amenities such a luxury clubhouse, resort-style pool, coworking spaces, state-of-the-art fitness center, linear park, dog park and pet spa. In addition, the community will be adjacent to a five-acre park complete with walking trails.

To learn more about the community, visit www.TheCoveCovington.com.

About Haven Communities

Haven Communities is a diversified real estate development firm building high-quality multifamily and student housing communities throughout the U.S. To learn more, visit www.havencommunitiesusa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Danielle Clark

Director of Marketing – Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Haven Communities

Related Links

https://havencommunitiesusa.com

