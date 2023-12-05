The Cove School's 2nd Annual Heroes vs Heroes Game

News provided by

The Cove School

05 Dec, 2023, 14:03 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cove School, dedicated to providing highly individualized education to students with disabilities, is excited to announce its 2nd Annual Heroes vs Heroes Game scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 4 p.m.

The event will bring together the Cove Basketball players and a team comprised of Northbrook and Northfield Police, Fire Department and First Responders. This unique matchup not only promises an exhilarating basketball showdown but also embodies the spirit of community and inclusion.

"We are proud to showcase and honor the talents and resilience of these two amazing teams of heroes through this exciting game," said Jeff Linforth, Basketball Coach and PE Teacher at The Cove School.

The Heroes vs Heroes Game goes beyond the basketball court, emphasizing the importance of fostering connections between Cove students who heroically tackle daily challenges and local front-line heroes who serve and protect our community. This event serves as a platform to celebrate diversity, promote understanding and strengthen the bonds that make our community unique.

Media representatives are invited to attend and cover this inspiring event, capturing the moments of unity, camaraderie and athleticism that will unfold during the game. Interviews with key participants, including students, faculty and local heroes, will be available to provide insights into the significance of this annual tradition.

For more information or to confirm your attendance, please contact:

Julia Lazzara
Senior Advancement & Communications Associate
[email protected]
847-562-2100

SOURCE The Cove School

