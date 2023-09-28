The Coven Announces Two Locations, Including Their First Out-of-State Franchise: Eau Claire, WI and St. Louis Park, MN

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coven, a network of co-working spaces designed for belonging, announces their expansion through the launch of two locations in St. Louis Park, MN and Eau Claire, WI. The Coven has expanded from two to five locations in one year showing promising growth and demand for the inclusive workspace brand.

Both community-owned locations will have open coworking space, conference rooms, phone booths, parent & prayer space, gender neutral restrooms, inclusive seating, extended access options, printing and mailing services and private offices.

The Eau Claire location is a rebrand of CoLab, originally designed by The Coven co-founder, Erinn Farrell, and already embodies The Coven's unique look and feel. Under this franchise agreement, the space will now fully represent The Coven, offering its distinct blend of community, inclusive design, and support to Eau Claire's professional and entrepreneurial landscape. This location will be the first franchise beyond the borders of Minnesota. With the launch of this new franchise, The Coven is committed to bringing its inclusive co-working experience to diverse communities beyond their home state.

"The Coven was founded on the belief that inclusive spaces empower individuals to thrive and create meaningful change. We are thrilled to bring this vision to Eau Claire and St. Louis Park, further expanding our community of change-makers and providing a supportive home for professionals of all lived experiences," said Alex Steinman, Co-Founder of The Coven.

The collaborative spirit behind both launches reflect The Coven's commitment to supporting change-makers and visionaries. With a growing network of locations, The Coven is redefining the co-working landscape, providing an inclusive space for collaboration and productivity in communities across the nation.

St. Louis Park: 6726 Walker St., St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Eau Claire: 131 S Barstow St Suite 202, Eau Claire, WI 54701

For more information about The Coven and their new locations, visit www.thecoven.com.

About The Coven
The Coven is more than just shared workspace; it's a nationwide community of over 1,000 radical thinkers, innovators, and changemakers. Our online platform offers professional development courses for entrepreneurs, emerging leaders, and established professionals. With two physical locations in the Twin Cities, spanning 12,000 square feet of dynamic workspace, we redefine collaboration, creativity, and community. For more information about The Coven, visit www.thecoven.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

