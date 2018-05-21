The Cox Health Marketing Orthopedics Consumer Insights Study Shows Millennials Are Key Drivers for Service Line Success

While the orthopedics service line is experiencing tremendous growth associated with aging boomers needing care, millennials are a dominant part of the continuum, strongly impacting demand. For hospitals and practices hoping to capitalize on this profitable opportunity both now and in the future, a clear understanding of millennial attitudes and preferences is key.

Survey takeaways from the survey are as follows:

Millennials are an active generation that values health and wellness. They are focused on nutrition, exercise and want to proactively deal with stress. Of those who have been orthopedic patients, 57 percent experienced a sports injury. Interestingly, relief from pain is the number one reason this audience decides to have surgery, followed by getting back to playing sports or work.

They are focused on nutrition, exercise and want to proactively deal with stress. Of those who have been orthopedic patients, 57 percent experienced a sports injury. Interestingly, relief from pain is the number one reason this audience decides to have surgery, followed by getting back to playing sports or work. Millennials seek and expect a retail-like experience when looking for a healthcare provider. They value convenience and ease of scheduling. Unlike other generations, they choose the hospital first and then the physician for their orthopedic treatment.

They value convenience and ease of scheduling. Unlike other generations, they choose the hospital first and then the physician for their orthopedic treatment. Marketing impacts millennials' provider choice, with 37 percent saying it directly helped them make their decision. This digital savvy and socially connected audience is far more likely to respond to online and email ads than older generations. In fact, 57 percent of millennials visited an orthopedic provider's website prior to their visit, stressing the importance of this virtual front door.

"Understanding how to reach the millennial audience is important for many of our healthcare clients today," said Walt Phillips, Executive Director, Cox Media Group Healthcare. "Our survey reveals how open this generation is to media influences, yet how critical it is to leverage an omni-channel approach before and even after the orthopedic surgical experience. Provider messaging must engage and connect with patients during the moments that matter in their journey."

Given millennials' desire to feel better, it's clear that outcomes are important. An impressive 67 percent reported that they were back to normal or felt even better once they had their orthopedic surgery. And 85 percent felt their expectations were met or exceeded throughout their experience.

For more information on the Cox Health Marketing Orthopedics Consumer Insights Study, visit www.coxhealthmarketing.com/orthopedic-study.

Cox Media Group (CMG) is an integrated broadcasting, publishing and digital media company. The company's operations currently include 14 broadcast television stations and one local cable channel, more than 60 radio stations, two daily newspapers and more than 80 digital sites. Additionally, CMG operates the National Advertising Platform businesses of CoxReps - the country's biggest television rep firm - Gamut, and Videa. The company also offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services through its Local Solutions and Ideabar businesses. CMG currently operates in more than 20 media markets and reaches approximately 52 million Americans weekly across all platforms, including more than 32 million TV viewers, more than 2.7 million newspaper readers, and nearly 15 million radio listeners. For more information about Cox Media Group, please check us out online at www.coxmediagroup.com.

Cox Health Marketing is a Center of Excellence comprised of healthcare data scientists, strategic marketers, and media specialists, backed by the vast resources of Cox Media Group.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cox-health-marketing-orthopedics-consumer-insights-study-shows-millennials-are-key-drivers-for-service-line-success-300651882.html

SOURCE Cox Health Marketing

Related Links

http://www.coxhealthmarketing.com

