The Cozy Cat With 2.4 billion Views Online Now Stars in a Magical Bedtime Story for Kids

A free eBook launch from Newhall Publishing of Boston that parents won't want to miss — perfect for winding down your child after a busy day.

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet's sleepiest feline celebrity is curling up in a brand-new children's book: "Good Morning Cat, Good Night Mouse" — available free on Amazon December 8–11, 2025. Beloved by families around the world as a GIF sensation with over 2.4 billion views, Good Morning Cat is now the gentle hero of a heartwarming bedtime adventure about friendship, imagination, and the joy of drifting off to dreamland.

Good Morning Cat Music Video tells the cat's story through the lyrics of the song with a catchy dance beat for kids. Good Morning Cat. The cat with 2.4 billion views on the internet. "Dream big. Nap often." Meet the world's sleepiest cat…and the boldest balloon-riding mouse. Inspired by the beloved viral animated GIF series created by J. Pedicini, "Good Morning Cat", with over 2.5 billion views worldwide (as of 12/5/2025) on platforms that include Apple, TikTok, Instagram, and GIPHY. In this beautifully told, rhyme-rich picture book, nighttime turns a quiet kitchen into a stage of sparkling mischief, aerial stunts, and comic suspense.

Designed for children ages 3–7, the story supports healthy nighttime habits and emotional reassurance, making it a comforting choice for parents seeking a peaceful end to the day.

The story was written to feel like a bedtime hug. Good Morning Cat already helps kids smile as a GIF— now she can help them settle down, relax, and feel safe before sleep.

The charming character, inspired by the cozy flavors of tiramisu, features cream-soft fur and cocoa-striped markings — a visual delight that helps children bond instantly with the adorable cat and her tiny nighttime companion, Good Night Mouse.

What Makes This Book a Parent Favorite

Encourages wind-down routines and positive sleep habits

Reinforces empathy, kindness, and friendship

Gentle pacing — ideal for bedtime storytelling

Cozy, magical art that sparks imagination

Features a character kids may already love and recognize

Perfect for preschoolers and early readers, the book is available in both free eBook and paperback formats — making it a wonderful holiday gift for grandkids, classrooms, libraries, or anyone who loves snuggly cats.

Book Details

Title: Good Morning Cat, Good Night Mouse

Author: J. Pedicini

Illustrator: Alina Fylypenko

Genre / Ages: Children's picture book; ages 3–7

Themes: Bedtime routines • Friendship • Heart-warming magic

Parents, teachers, and librarians are encouraged to download the eBook during its limited free launch and introduce a new bedtime favorite.

Press & Inquiries

Steve Zwicker, Sales Manager – Newhall Publishing

Contact tel. #: 781-233-5274

Email: [email protected]

High-resolution art, review copies, and interviews available upon request.

