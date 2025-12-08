The Cozy Cat With 2.4 billion Views Online Now Stars in a Magical Bedtime Story for Kids

Dec 08, 2025, 08:32 ET

A free eBook launch from Newhall Publishing of Boston that parents won't want to miss — perfect for winding down your child after a busy day.

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet's sleepiest feline celebrity is curling up in a brand-new children's book: "Good Morning Cat, Good Night Mouse" — available free on Amazon December 8–11, 2025. Beloved by families around the world as a GIF sensation with over 2.4 billion views, Good Morning Cat is now the gentle hero of a heartwarming bedtime adventure about friendship, imagination, and the joy of drifting off to dreamland.

Continue Reading
Good Morning Cat Music Video tells the cat's story through the lyrics of the song with a catchy dance beat for kids.
Good Morning Cat. The cat with 2.4 billion views on the internet. "Dream big. Nap often."
Meet the world's sleepiest cat…and the boldest balloon-riding mouse. Inspired by the beloved viral animated GIF series created by J. Pedicini, "Good Morning Cat", with over 2.5 billion views worldwide (as of 12/5/2025) on platforms that include Apple, TikTok, Instagram, and GIPHY. In this beautifully told, rhyme-rich picture book, nighttime turns a quiet kitchen into a stage of sparkling mischief, aerial stunts, and comic suspense.
Designed for children ages 3–7, the story supports healthy nighttime habits and emotional reassurance, making it a comforting choice for parents seeking a peaceful end to the day.

The story was written to feel like a bedtime hug. Good Morning Cat already helps kids smile as a GIF— now she can help them settle down, relax, and feel safe before sleep.
The charming character, inspired by the cozy flavors of tiramisu, features cream-soft fur and cocoa-striped markings — a visual delight that helps children bond instantly with the adorable cat and her tiny nighttime companion, Good Night Mouse.

What Makes This Book a Parent Favorite

  • Encourages wind-down routines and positive sleep habits
  • Reinforces empathy, kindness, and friendship
  • Gentle pacing — ideal for bedtime storytelling
  • Cozy, magical art that sparks imagination
  • Features a character kids may already love and recognize

Perfect for preschoolers and early readers, the book is available in both free eBook and paperback formats — making it a wonderful holiday gift for grandkids, classrooms, libraries, or anyone who loves snuggly cats.

Book Details

  • Title: Good Morning Cat, Good Night Mouse
  • Author: J. Pedicini
  • Illustrator: Alina Fylypenko
  • Genre / Ages: Children's picture book; ages 3–7
  • Themes: Bedtime routines • Friendship • Heart-warming magic

Parents, teachers, and librarians are encouraged to download the eBook during its limited free launch and introduce a new bedtime favorite.

