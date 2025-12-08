The Cozy Cat With 2.4 billion Views Online Now Stars in a Magical Bedtime Story for Kids
Dec 08, 2025, 08:32 ET
A free eBook launch from Newhall Publishing of Boston that parents won't want to miss — perfect for winding down your child after a busy day.
BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet's sleepiest feline celebrity is curling up in a brand-new children's book: "Good Morning Cat, Good Night Mouse" — available free on Amazon December 8–11, 2025. Beloved by families around the world as a GIF sensation with over 2.4 billion views, Good Morning Cat is now the gentle hero of a heartwarming bedtime adventure about friendship, imagination, and the joy of drifting off to dreamland.
Designed for children ages 3–7, the story supports healthy nighttime habits and emotional reassurance, making it a comforting choice for parents seeking a peaceful end to the day.
The story was written to feel like a bedtime hug. Good Morning Cat already helps kids smile as a GIF— now she can help them settle down, relax, and feel safe before sleep.
The charming character, inspired by the cozy flavors of tiramisu, features cream-soft fur and cocoa-striped markings — a visual delight that helps children bond instantly with the adorable cat and her tiny nighttime companion, Good Night Mouse.
What Makes This Book a Parent Favorite
- Encourages wind-down routines and positive sleep habits
- Reinforces empathy, kindness, and friendship
- Gentle pacing — ideal for bedtime storytelling
- Cozy, magical art that sparks imagination
- Features a character kids may already love and recognize
Perfect for preschoolers and early readers, the book is available in both free eBook and paperback formats — making it a wonderful holiday gift for grandkids, classrooms, libraries, or anyone who loves snuggly cats.
Book Details
- Title: Good Morning Cat, Good Night Mouse
- Author: J. Pedicini
- Illustrator: Alina Fylypenko
- Genre / Ages: Children's picture book; ages 3–7
- Themes: Bedtime routines • Friendship • Heart-warming magic
Parents, teachers, and librarians are encouraged to download the eBook during its limited free launch and introduce a new bedtime favorite.
Press & Inquiries
Steve Zwicker, Sales Manager – Newhall Publishing
Contact tel. #: 781-233-5274
Email: [email protected]
High-resolution art, review copies, and interviews available upon request.
