The Cradle Joins Millions Worldwide to Celebrate and Raise Funds on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit supporters across the country will gather online on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for Giving Tuesday, a national day of giving following Cyber Monday. The Cradle, a nonprofit adoption and child welfare agency serving Illinois and Indiana, will join the movement through their online giving site, donate.cradle.org. This Giving Tuesday, which caps off National Adoption Month, is especially momentous for The Cradle as it celebrates its centennial.

"As we commemorate a century of impact and embark on our second hundred years of service, this year holds a particularly meaningful place in The Cradle's history," said Jason Friedman, President and CEO of The Cradle. "Our expanding network of advocates serves as a bridge connecting our profound heritage in adoption services to the initiatives through which The Cradle strives to enhance its contribution to the wellbeing and empowerment of children, families and the wider society."

Funds raised will be invested in its ongoing programmatic efforts to build families through adoption, support families through life's challenges, and strengthen communities through education.

On this Giving Tuesday, voices like Jean Sargent, one of the first infants adopted through The Cradle, take center stage as they celebrate 100 years of stories in their adoption community. These voices include birth parents, adoptive families and others who have been impacted by the adoption agency's mission.

"We are humbled and inspired not only by this incredible milestone but by the generosity and commitment of the community who made it possible," said Kristina Lederer, Vice President of Development. "Together, we're investing in the next century of impact by expanding our services to more diverse communities and deepening our presence at every step along the adoption journey."

To read and watch stories from The Cradle community, visit facesofthecradle.org.

DONATE ONLINE: Visit The Cradle's Giving Tuesday donation site on Nov. 28 at donate.cradle.org.

ABOUT THE CRADLE: The Cradle is proud to celebrate 100 years of building families through adoption. Since opening in 1923, The Cradle has facilitated more than 16,000 domestic and international adoptions and has been at the forefront of open adoption, African American infant adoption and placements with LGBTQ+ families. The Cradle is the only adoption agency in the country with an on-site nursery to care for infants around the clock. Learn more at cradle.org or call 847-475-5800.

