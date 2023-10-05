The Cradle launches "FACES OF THE CRADLE" microsite to celebrate 100 years of adoption support and lifelong impact

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cradle, a pioneer in building families and offering unwavering support to the adoption community since its founding in 1923, launched a new microsite, "Faces of The Cradle" (facesofthecradle.org), as part of its centennial celebration. This microsite is a heartfelt celebration of a century of stories and the profound impact The Cradle has had on countless lives. "Faces of the Cradle" showcases a diverse range of people within The Cradle community, featuring their stories through video, audio, and transcriptions.

Jean Sargeant’s adoption story began on Christmas Day in 1923, when she became the eighth infant adopted through The Cradle. Nearly a century later, Jean looks back fondly on her loving upbringing and the special relationship she formed with The Cradle during her search for her birth mother’s story. She feels her life would not be the same if her family never reached out to The Cradle 100 years ago. For more, visit facesofthecradle.org
"Faces of The Cradle" pays tribute to remarkable individuals who've contributed to our mission, sharing their unique experiences and perspectives. The microsite offers an intimate glimpse into the diverse narratives of birth parents, adoptive families, donors, and staff, showcasing the rich tapestry of adoption stories and the dedication driving The Cradle's mission.

At the center of "Faces of The Cradle" lies hope — the hope that every child can find a safe and loving family. It shines a light on The Cradle's commitment to this vision, and the strength, resilience and compassion of those who chose to be a part of this transformative journey.

"Join us in celebrating our communities," said Jason Friedman, Cradle President and CEO. "These stories inspire us, empower us and remind us of the incredible impact we can have. 'Faces of The Cradle' is a testament to the enduring power of love and the boundless possibilities of family."

Visit facesofthecradle.org to explore these stories and join us in our vision to create a world where every child thrives in a safe, loving family. If you're part of The Cradle community, share your story in our 'Faces of The Cradle' gallery.

ABOUT THE CRADLE

The Cradle is proud to celebrate 100 years of building families through adoption. Since opening in 1923, The Cradle has facilitated more than 16,000 domestic and international adoptions and has been at the forefront of open adoption, African American infant adoption, and placements with LGBTQ+ families. The Cradle is the only adoption agency in the country with an on-site nursery to care for infants around the clock. Learn more at cradle.org or call 847-475-5800. To speak with a Cradle counselor, call our 24-hour toll-free HELPLINE, 800-CRADLE4 (800-272-3534).

The Cradle Adoption Agency to Celebrate 100-Year Anniversary with Centennial Gala, Sept. 23 in Chicago

