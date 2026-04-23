The Craft Is Rebuilding Hip-Hop's Live Experience--From Brooklyn to What Comes Next

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a live music landscape often driven by volume over value, The Craft is taking a different approach—one rooted in precision, respect, and a return to hip-hop's foundation.

Created by members of the legendary underground collective MCMI (fka The Plague)—including Mic King, Tonedeff, PackFM, and LR Blitzkrieg—The Craft is a curated event series designed to elevate the live hip-hop experience through intentional programming, clean sound, and a culture-first atmosphere.

Featuring Beanie Sigel, Grafh, and DJ Spinna, the April 25, 2026 event anchors a growing movement centered on lyricism, intention, and culture-first curation.

"This is not a showcase," said Mic King. "This is for people who care about bars, presence, and the craft itself."

That vision comes to fruition on April 25, 2026, at Littlefield in Gowanus, Brooklyn, with a lineup that reflects The Craft's commitment to elite lyricism and legacy: Beanie Sigel, Grafh, Mecc Rashawn, Tiye Phoenix, and DJ Spinna.

What sets The Craft apart is its focus on experience. Each artist is paired with a bespoke cocktail, created exclusively for the night by Littlefield's mixologists—blending high-level emceeing with an elevated social environment. The result is a space where every detail is deliberate: no filler, no wasted time, no compromise on sound or performance quality.

The intimate Brooklyn venue is by design—close enough for audiences to feel every word, every cadence, every moment.

Each performer represents a different lane of underground excellence, unified by authenticity and mastery of the form. Previous Craft lineups have included names like ONYX, Smif-N-Wessun, 38 Spesh, and Thirstin Howl the 3rd, reinforcing the platform's focus on substance-driven hip-hop.

At the center of it all is Mic King, whose path from Philadelphia battle rapper to Founder and CEO of performance marketing agency iPullRank reflects the same duality that defines The Craft itself—technical precision meets cultural authenticity.

Not content with the limitations of traditional underground venues—often marked by poor sound, disorganized lineups, and minimal attention to detail—the MCMI team launched The Craft to offer something better: an experience that honors the culture while raising the standard.

"People who grew up on this music deserve an environment that matches its impact," said King. "That's what we're building."

With the April 25th event setting the tone, The Craft is already looking ahead to June 20, expanding its footprint for fans who value lyricism, legacy, and live performance.

More than a single night, The Craft is positioning itself as a long-term platform—prioritizing quality and community.

For more information, visit: www.thecraft.nyc.

Media Contact:

Nickie Robinson

212-380-3385

[email protected]

SOURCE The Craft