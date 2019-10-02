The Cranberries' Official Music Videos To Be Released In Remastered High Definition Video, Exclusively On YouTube

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official music video for The Cranberries' massive international hit "Zombie" approaches one billion views on YouTube, Island/UMe is pleased to announce plans for the acclaimed Irish band's official music videos to be released in remastered high definition video, exclusively on YouTube. The Cranberries' catalog-spanning video restoration campaign launches this Thursday, October 3 (25 years to the day since the release of the band's No Need To Argue album) with the debut of an early "Zombie" concert performance filmed in 1994 at London's Astoria. Starting today, fans are encouraged to visit the "Zombie" (Live) Premiere Watch page on YouTube ahead of Thursday's global premiere event, to be hosted on The Cranberries' official YouTube channel at 9:00am PDT / 12:00pm EDT / 5:00pm BST. On Thursday, fans can tune in an hour ahead, at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST, for an engaging countdown to the music video's worldwide debut with band member participation.

Visit The Cranberries' "Zombie" (Live) Premiere Watch page on YouTube, and return this Thursday at 8:00am PDT / 11:00am EDT / 4:00pm BST for the video premiere event's one-hour countdown: https://thecranberries.lnk.to/ZombieLive

The Cranberries' hugely popular and oft-covered hit "Zombie" was written by the band's lead singer, Dolores O'Riordan, in the early 1990s as a condemnation of violence surrounding the Troubles in Northern Ireland at the time. In 2018, O'Riordan passed away tragically at the age of 46.

Thursday's "Zombie" (Live) music video premiere event kicks off the band's #ZombieToABillion campaign for the international chart-topping song's official music video, which is close to achieving one billion YouTube views. When the video's YouTube view tally hits one billion, the official "Zombie" video's newly remastered 4K HD version will be released. Achieving this milestone will make "Zombie" the first music video by an Irish band to reach one billion views on YouTube, taking its place in a select group of iconic rock music videos released before 2003 to hit that mark, including Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Guns N' Roses' "November Rain."

Watch The Cranberries' "Zombie" official music video on YouTube to get #ZombieToABillion: https://thecranberries.lnk.to/ZombieToABillion

Beginning this Friday, October 4 with the 1995 official music video for "Ridiculous Thoughts," all 10 of The Cranberries' music videos will be rolled out in remastered HD on the band's YouTube channel. 1994's "Ode To My Family will follow on October 11; 1995's "I Can't Be With You" on October 18; 1993's "Linger" on October 25; 1993's "Dreams" on November 1; 1996's "When You're Gone" on November 8; 1999's "Animal Instinct" on November 15; 1999's "Just My Imagination" on November 22; and 1999's "Promises" on November 29. The "Zombie" official music video's HD release will be activated by its one billionth view on YouTube.

The Cranberries

Dolores O'Riordan – lead vocals, acoustic guitar

Noel Hogan – guitar, backing vocals

Mike Hogan – bass guitar

Fergal Lawler – drums, percussion

cranberries.com

youtube.com/thecranberriestv │ facebook.com/thecranberries │ twitter.com/the_cranberries

#ZombieToABillion

