The Craneware Group Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware Group™ (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in value cycle solutions, today announced that Trisus® and Insight Solutions have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Trisus and Insight Solutions have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places The Craneware Group in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"At The Craneware Group, we understand the gravity of data breaches and cyber-attacks in the healthcare industry. The renewal of our HITRUST certification for the third consecutive cycle reaffirms our unwavering commitment to our customers' security and peace of mind," expressed Keith Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, The Craneware Group. "Data compliance is undeniably complicated and costly, but we are shouldering that burden so that our valued customers can focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional care."

"Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can't provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. "Achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is a reliable assurance that The Craneware Group takes compliance and information risk management seriously."

About The Craneware Group
The Craneware Group™ (AIM: CRW.L), the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group's Trisus® data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care. Trisus combines revenue integrity, cost management, 340B performance, and decision enablement into a single, SaaS-based platform. Trisus Chargemaster secured top ranking in the Chargemaster Management category of the "2023 Best in KLAS® Awards: Software & Services" and is part of an extensive value cycle management suite. The Craneware Group – transforming the business of healthcare. Learn more at www.thecranewaregroup.com

