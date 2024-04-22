The Craneware Group Celebrates 25 Years of Success, Highlights Customer Commitment and Innovation as Keys to Longevity

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, The Craneware Group, a leader in healthcare financial performance and 340B management, celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since 1999, they've partnered with US healthcare providers, enhancing operational efficiency and financial performance to deliver quality care. With their flagship chargemaster solution and comprehensive 340B offerings, they serve over 12,000 hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. They're poised for growth, leveraging data from 200 million patient encounters and a $0.5 trillion annual operational spend to drive industry advancements.

"We are thrilled to commemorate 25 years of innovation and partnership in the healthcare sector," said Keith Neilson, CEO of The Craneware Group. "Our journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep commitment to empowering healthcare organizations with the solutions they need to thrive in an evolving landscape."

The Craneware Group's digitalization vision focuses on leveraging data-driven insights to transform healthcare business processes. Through their cloud platform, Trisus®, they offer the Power of One, integrating data and technology to elevate workflow potential for customers with their Trisus Optimization Suites. These suites enhance efficiency and maximize revenue potential for healthcare providers.

"The launch of our Trisus Optimization Suites represents a pivotal moment in our company's history, reflecting our ongoing commitment to empowering healthcare organizations with transformative technology. Value-based care is the future of healthcare, and we are at the forefront of this transformation," added Neilson. "Our solutions enable healthcare providers to unlock the full potential of their data, driving improvements in patient care delivery and financial performance."

Looking ahead, The Craneware Group remains dedicated to advancing the business of healthcare through cutting-edge solutions and unwavering customer support, reaffirming their commitment to driving positive change in the industry.

About The Craneware Group:

The Craneware Group (AIM: CRW.L), the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group's Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care. Trisus combines revenue integrity, cost management, 340B performance, and decision enablement into a single, SaaS-based platform. The Craneware Group – transforming the business of healthcare. Learn more at thecranewaregroup.com .

